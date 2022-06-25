Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar at 50 ME, it’s the deal of the century!

Neymar Jr is still under contract with PSG until 2025. But the Brazilian is regularly announced on the departure of the club from the capital.

PSG will still be talked about this summer on the transfer market. The revolution promised by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi will make people happy but also disappointed. In the radius of arrivals, Luis Campos is not very far from placing Christophe Galtier on the PSG bench. The duo is full of ambition on the transfer market and has validated the arrivals in Paris of Renato Sanches (Lille) or Vitinha (FC Porto). But this change of course in the QSI project is also a message sent to some players. If some stars are invited to leave, others are threatened. This is particularly the case of Neymar, who according to the transfer window press, will not be retained by PSG in the event of a good offer. And if we initially announced an amount of 100 million euros envisaged by the champions of France for the Brazilian, an amount of 50 million will be sufficient according to El Chiringuito de Jugones. A relatively low price that appeals to Pierre Maturana.

Neymar sold off in the transfer window, PSG is determined

On the set of The Channel The Teamthe journalist has indeed given his opinion on a possible departure of Neymar at this ridiculous price. “It’s not expensive and I personally go there! For 50 million euros, I find the Neymar of the last few months quite interesting. He looks more like the Neymar we like to see on a football pitch. There is a question about the World Cup. We can say that he will be in good shape to attack the World Cup. The question will be after the World Cup… But I think it’s an interesting bet to take. Neymar at this age and at this price, I think it’s a gamble. If I’m a club with ambition and some money, I’ll try to get it.”, said Pierre Maturana, aware that Neymar is not yet a finished player. At 30, the Brazilian is nevertheless at a turning point in his career. If he wants to stay at PSG, everything suggests that he will have to give himself the means and reassure Luis Campos about his state of mind. Last season, Neymar had again experienced a significant gap period due to injury. He still finished with a bang, bringing his total record to 13 goals and 8 assists in 28 games played in all competitions. In the event of departure, few teams will nevertheless be able to match his salary, he who receives nearly 3 million euros per month.