Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar at Chelsea, a stroke of madness in 24 hours

Author of an excellent start to the season with PSG, Neymar is getting everyone to agree. To the point of actually making people forget that Paris wanted to get rid of it this summer. An English club wonders?

Neymar is in incredible form, and even has the best start to the season of his career in terms of statistics. Since his early return from vacation, he has been on cloud nine. So much so that an English club is starting to prepare an offer to the capital club to offer the Brazilian’s services. Inevitably, the summer ends better than it begins for Neymar. Author of 8 goals and 6 assists in just 5 matches played, the Brazilian striker is starting his season on a very good footing. However, a few months ago, his future was uncertain at PSG.

🚨 Breaking: #Chelsea working to sign Wilfried Zaha or Neymar before the end of the transfer window. [ @TheSecretScout_🥈] #CFC pic.twitter.com/RiKnLM9VHi — ChelseaFR (@Chelsea_FR_) August 30, 2022

His conflicting relationship with Kylian Mbappé almost pushed him out. Christophe Galtier, Luis Campos and especially Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wondered about his involvement in Paris and his status. Even the Emir of Qatar, craftsman defender of the sporting and marketing coup to bring him from Barça in 2017, no longer seemed to believe in his number 10. Neymar had then gone from star player to transferable, in the event of an interesting offer. Finally, his start to the season proved to the Parisian management that he was indeed an essential player in the PSG project. Despite still some tensions with Mbappé, especially with regard to the team’s number 1 penalty taker. If the 30-year-old player is under contract until 2027 with the capital club, this does not prevent him from attracting the greed of major European teams. Especially from Chelsea.

Neymar to save the Chelsea transfer window?





According to information from The Secret Scout account, whose messages are followed by the biggest specialists in the transfer window, the Blues would like to recruit the former star of FC Barcelona. The London club wants to take advantage of the deteriorated relations between Neymar and Paris SG to attract him to the Premier League League. Chelsea would then achieve an incredible blow on the transfer market. Because for the moment, the club of Thomas Tuchel struggled to convince the stars to join Stamford Bridge. Whether Coulibaly and Sterling arrived, Chelsea got a lot of rejection. Lewandowski, Raphinha, Mane, Kounde, Aubameyang or Kimpembe. Everyone said no to Chelsea and the defeat of the Blues on Tuesday night in Southampton did not reassure the German coach and the leaders of the London club.

Chelsea wants to pay for a world star at the buzzer





The double winner of the Champions League has seen his reputation be amputated and dreams of restoring his image with the recruitment of Neymar. Especially since the new owner Todd Boehly still dreams of getting a big star to start his era. A huge offer would be in preparation to bend PSG at the end of the transfer window. In case of refusal, it is Wilfried Zaha who could be Chelsea’s ultimate reinforcement. The Crystal Palace striker has been at the club for 8 years, not counting his first stint between 2010 and 2013, and is starting to outgrow the club in the southern suburbs of London. The Ivorian is followed by the two rivals Chelsea and Arsenal. Which is logical given his very good start to the season in England (4 goals in 4 games). It remains to be seen what will be the choice of the 29-year-old player who probably dreams of turning a corner in his career.