Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar at Chelsea, and suddenly the door opens!

Aligned during the first period against Kawasaki, Neymar did not really shine for his first match following his small physical problem. But in the Premier League, his name is still associated with Chelsea.

Holder at the kick-off of the friendly match won by the PSG this Wednesday as part of the preparation tour carried out by the French champions in Japan, Neymar gave way at the break. It is true that forfeited through injury last week against Quevilly-Rouen, the Brazilian player still needs to gain momentum, and that explains Christophe Galtier’s decision not to ask too much of him. But the Parisian coach wanted to show that the former Barcelona man was destined to be in the starting XI, a message sent remotely to those who believe that Luis Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaifi are pushing to sell the striker. here the end of the transfer window. For the moment, nothing is moving in the Neymar file and a few hours ago, Pep Guardiola firmly rejected any interest from Manchester City for the Parisian number 10, contrary to what the Ile-de-France daily had indicated. But on the side of Chelsea, it could change.

After changing ownership, with Roman Abramovich fired after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the Blues are determined to return to the top of the Premier League and Europe. For this, Thomas Tuchel’s club wants to hit hard in the transfer window, and it has already started with the signings of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. Two transfers that cost nearly 100 million euros to chelsea. But for several weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are two names that come back to the side of Old Trafford, the London club having the financial means to recruit the two world stars, or at least one of the two. Manchester United not having decided to sell CR7, and even less to an English competitor, it is towards Neymar eyes turn. Thomas Tuchel knows well the qualities and faults of the player bought 222 million euros by PSG in Barcelona. And if he may hesitate, an ex-Chelsea star advises leaders to try their luck.





Speaking on the site GentingGlen Johnson, former English international defender of Chelsea and Liverpool, in particular, advises the 2021 European champions to embark on the file Neymar without asking too many questions. ” Neymar is a world class player. If Chelsea can sign him on a reasonable deal, that would obviously be a good signing. Whether that’s realistic or not, I’m not sure. But if they can do it without it being a crazy deal, then it’s a no-brainer Neymar needs to be signed », Indicates, in a podcast, Glen Johnson. The latter believes that the possibilities of being able to afford such a player are rare and that necessarily a club of the standing of Chelsea must position itself and know what Paris Saint-Germain can claim to give up a player on whom Qatar has bet a lot. without really having any return, apart from a formidable notoriety on social networks and in terms of marketing.