Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar breaks the silence and sows panic

Entering the second half against Urawa, this Saturday in a friendly, Neymar does not really seem in doubt at PSG. However, his coach is asking questions about his Parisian future at the very moment when the Brazilian announces his wish.

Rumors are multiplying concerning the Parisian future of Neymar, even if for the moment no tangible element has suggested that the Parisian number 10 was about to leave the club of the capital. If contacts have been mentioned with Chelsea, Manchester City and even FC Barcelona, ​​​​statements from these clubs have rejected the hypothesis of the arrival of one of the highest paid footballers on the planet. For Paris Saint-Germain, it would be quick to stop all this by clearly showing Doha’s intentions. But in the wake of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who did not want to answer a question directly about the possible departure of Neymar, Christophe Galtier also raised doubts this Saturday on the sidelines of the friendly match won by PSG (3- 0) against Urawa in Japan. Asked about the situation of the star of Brazil, the former coach of OGC Nice was not content to be in the language of wood. And the French technician even alerted everyone in a few sentences.

Neymar elsewhere than at PSG, Galtier has zero certainty





However, Christophe Galtier knows it, he must weigh his words when he speaks about the player recruited in 2017 for 222 million euros and who still has five years of contract with PSG. But in Japan, he admitted that there was still a huge doubt about the presence of the Brazilian striker on September 1, the day after the summer transfer window closed. ” Neymar has been working well since the start of the season. He seems happy to me too, he is very fit. I spoke about his situation at a press conference. After what will happen in the near future, when the transfer market closes, I don’t know! We announce him leaving, we announce him staying. I did not have an individual interview with him on this aspect. But he doesn’t seem to me to be bothered by all that is said about him and his situation at the club, through the training sessions, and the joy he has in training. “, Explained the coach of Paris Saint-Germain, who recognizes that he has no information on what will happen to his offensive star in the transfer window. By thus casting doubt on his player, Christophe Galtier necessarily takes the risk of angering the Brazilian, who could take it badly not to be retained at all costs by his coach, the latter not wanting to take the place of Luis Campos. and the president of PSG.

On the side of Neymar, it was until then absolute silence, the Brazilian player having only shown during the work sessions organized in Japan that he was rather physically fit, which was not the case last year. . Likewise his complicity with Kylian Mbappé was obvious, even though it was said a few weeks ago that Mbappé will not say anything if Nasser Al-Khelaifi seals the departure of Neymar.

Neymar comes out of silence, it will make noise

However, in a statement made to Agence France Presse, and relayed this Saturday, the Parisian player was very clear. “ I want to stay at PSG (…) At present, no one at the club has spoken to me about my future. I don’t know what kind of plan they have for me, but I want to stay “, said Neymar very firmly in response to all the rumours. One thing is certain, the summer is likely to be hot in this case, especially if Qatar confirms its intentions to push the player out. Because very clearly, there is a gravel in the beautiful mechanics that Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier want to put in place at Paris Saint-Germain.