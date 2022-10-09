Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar cut into pieces, this legend dreams of!

The return of Neymar to the fore does not prevent him from suffering criticism, sometimes very strong. PSG number 10 annoyed a football legend.

Substitute at the time of the kick-off against Reims, Neymar was able to blow him who chained the meetings in this muscular start to the season. This allows him to arrive in very good shape and to be more decisive than ever between goals and assists. Christophe Galtier intends to keep him in very good shape, and to rely on him, in particular to beat Benfica Lisbon and OM, two matches that can allow PSG to end the calendar year very well in case of victory.

Van Basten arraigned Neymar “Neymar é um verdadeiro chorão, está constantmente a provocar. Num segundo comete falta em alguém e noutro faz-se de vítima novamente. Não há permissão para tocá-lo. Eu aplaudiria se alguém realmente lidasse com ele. Uma pessoa desagradável em campo. ” pic.twitter.com/h3sHqtrkAX — Cabin Desportiva (@CabineSport) October 8, 2022

Paris SG therefore relies heavily on its number 10, but the Brazilian will also have to channel himself so as not to get out of matches. Against Reims, despite entering the second half, he quickly wanted to do battle with an opponent for a simple exchange of shoulder blows, before collecting his traditional yellow card for a foul on a counter. An attitude which has already provoked criticism from the followers of the Parisian club, in particular on its ability to give the best of itself when the stakes are at the top.

Neymar the crybaby

In any case, Neymar’s performances and PSG matches are followed by a football legend in the person of Marco Van Basten. The former Ajax Amsterdam and AC Milan striker totally let loose in the columns of Cabine Desportiva, not hiding that Neymar’s “squealing” side to claim free kicks was very annoying in his eyes. “ Neymar is a real whiner, he constantly provokes. One second he’s fouls someone and the next he’s playing the victim again. There is no permission to touch it. I would applaud the day someone actually takes care of him. For me, he’s an unpleasant player on the pitch.”delivered Marco Van Basten, who was still more known for his elegance on the ground than for his desire to fight it out.





An outing that recalls in any case the bad times of Neymar, when everyone laughed at him and criticized him in 2018 on the occasion of the World Cup in Russia. Between his injuries and his desire to add more, the former Santos prodigy was for many a player who was clearly doing too much. Despite his return to form and his more complete panoply, the number 10 of PSG still does not escape criticism.