Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar discovers a terrible reality

Neymar will only discover his new coach at PSG next week, but from a distance the Brazilian player has understood that the summer will be hot for him on the side of Paris.

If in previous seasons, Neymar had prepared his return to Paris by multiplying the photos on social networks where we saw him working physically, this year the Brazilian star did not want to do too much, having understood that the leaders of PSG were waiting for the resumption of training with things to tell him. Like other internationals from the capital’s club, the number 10 will return to Camp des Loges next Monday, and on this occasion he will discover his new coach, Christophe Galtier. But Neymar and his entourage will also have to explain themselves orally with Luis Campos, the new sports boss of Paris Saint-Germain. The latter has received the green light from Qatar to settle the Neymar case, and there is no doubt that if the latter can be transferred during this transfer window, it will be. However, Campos may be gifted in this kind of operation, assisted by Antero Henrique, this does not prevent the fact that getting rid of Neymar begins to be an impossible mission.





The Brazilian striker is discovering this as the days go by, even if he has exercised the option he had to stay at PSG for one more season and he is screaming at ” fake news “, Paris Saint-Germain no longer believes in him. Once that is said, it is now necessary to find a club for Neymar, and this is where the reality becomes chilling for Neymar. Because to date, and despite the rumours, the observation is that no top level team wants the 30-year-old player. As proof, while the name of Chelsea kept coming up in the news, Thomas Tuchel warned the new owner of the London club that Neymar had to be completely forgotten, the former German coach of PSG not wanting to work with a player whose he knows the enormous qualities, but also the big faults. So exit the Chelsea track, which focuses instead on the signings of Raheem Sterling and Raphina as the Daily Mail specifies on Tuesday, and will not make any offers for Neymar. But in the Premier League, another superpower said no.

Neymar back in Brazil for the love of football

Indeed, when training resumed on the Liverpool side, the idea of ​​seeing Neymar join Jurgen Klopp’s squad was launched. On ESPN, Don Hutchison, former Scottish international for the Reds, put a merciless tackle on the Brazilian player. ” Teams like Liverpool won’t want him. Every night, Neymar has to go to bed wondering why he signed for PSG and left Barcelona when he was flying over everything with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He was at his peak and almost untouchable (…) He will not move for a few years, and if he really loves football, he will have to return to Brazil, just for the love of the game “Said the former midfielder, who therefore does not see Neymar landing this summer from Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League. For the Brazilian player, all of this is obviously brutal.

📈Since they play together at PSG🔴🔵: Neymar🇧🇷 delivered 21 assists to Mbappé🇫🇷. Mbappé🇫🇷 delivered 20 assists to Neymar🇧🇷. pic.twitter.com/kOoEkEdMkK — 📊Mbappé DataBase📊 (@StatsKMbappe) July 3, 2022

Italy having quickly turned on its heels by understanding that Neymar’s salary was incompatible with the economic situation in Serie A, only Spain remains to welcome the former FC Barcelona player, knowing that Bayern Munich are not there. don’t even think. However, Barça can for the moment only afford players at the end of the contract (Kessié, Christensen), it is difficult to see how Joan Laporta could bring back the one who, moreover, is no longer in the odor of sanctity of the side of Camp Nou. The doors therefore close one by one at the mention of the Brazilian player, and on the side of Paris Saint-Germain we seem to have to get used to the idea that Neymar will be there this season, and probably the following ones. The monstrous salary awarded to the player (32 million euros per year) until 2027 now looks like a huge ball, the striker trying to change the situation and become again the one that Nasser Al-Khelaifi had gone for in 2017 for 222 million euros.