Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar dodges his trial, thank you OM

The only scorer in this Sunday’s Classic between PSG and OM, Neymar Jr is having a busy start to the week. Indeed, the Brazilian is in Barcelona for the opening of a trial concerning him.

Neymar didn’t have much time to take advantage of PSG’s victory in the Classic against OM before the Brazilian had to fly to Barcelona. The Ile-de-France star is involved in a lawsuit concerning his transfer to FC Barcelona in 2013. The Barcelona Court wants to shed light on suspected fraud on the amounts paid. Because his transfer to FC Barcelona, ​​​​which officially cost 57.1 million euros, would have been very undervalued (25 million euros would be missing from the bill). This in order to pay a large compensation to the clan of Neymar without going through the company DIS, which held 40% of the rights. The procedure around Neymar’s arrival at Barca has been going on for almost 10 years now. But this Monday finally opens and for two weeks, the trial of the people concerned.

Neymar can thank the Classic against OM

Neymar therefore had to make the trip to court. But he did not take part in the debates. According to information from the COPE, the Brazilian’s lawyers have asked for the footballer to be removed from it, because Neymar has just played a match and therefore needs a rest. It is his father who will take part in the debates. Neymar will return to Paris, but will nevertheless have to return to Barcelona on October 21 and 28 to finally be heard. He will not have this time the excuse of the match played (at least for the first date) because Neymar will be suspended this Friday evening for the trip from PSG to Ajaccio. The French champions will have to do without him, while Neymar is currently co-top scorer in Ligue 1 with Lille’s Jonathan David. For his part, Neymar will very quickly have to put his legal and extra-sporting problems on the sidelines of his life, in order to focus only on his objectives with PSG and Brazil. In the trial that concerns him, the Brazilian risks up to two years in prison and a fine of 10 million euros.