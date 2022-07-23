Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar doesn’t even sit at Raheem Sterling’s table anymore

Not retained by Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar is not the most coveted player on the transfer market. His rating has dropped significantly in recent years, especially on the side of Manchester City where observers are not in favor of his arrival.

The Neymar case divides within Paris Saint-Germain. On the one hand, the management would not be against the departure of the Brazilian considered incompatible with the new project. President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, without mentioning his name, made it clear that the playmaker was no longer untouchable. But on the other, coach Christophe Galtier wants to keep his number 10 and has publicly announced it. Either way, a departure from the former Blaugrana seems unlikely at the moment.





Neymar’s rating has fallen sharply in recent years. And even if we mentioned an interest from Manchester City, this track should not succeed. In any case, the former Citizen Trevor Sinclair strongly advises against the champion of England to engage on this file. Neymar is too fickle for mecriticized the Mancunian observer on talkSPORT. It is good one game out of four. If we compare him to Raheem Sterling… If you are a manager and you know that you are going to welcome new players, you prefer Raheem Sterling rather than Neymar. »

Guardiola is not interested

” Three out of four games, Raheem Sterling is a top player. With Neymar, you won’t have enough consistency “Insisted Trevor Sinclair, probably reassured by the recent denial of manager Pep Guardiola. ” I’m sorry for Le Parisien, but that’s not true. Their information is not correct. Neymar is an incredible player and according to the information I have, he is an incredibly nice guy. But this is not true. Every summer, it is announced that Manchester City will buy 150 players “Reacted the Spaniard to close the door gently.