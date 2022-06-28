Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar dropped at the Ballon d’Or, a teammate is shocked

At 30, Neymar is at a major turning point in his career. The Brazilian is notably announced on the departure of PSG.

Neymar landed in 2017 at PSG with lots of dreams and ambition. The Brazilian wanted to become the new reference in world football and thus win the Champions League but above all the Ballon d’Or at PSG. Five years later, it is clear that the results are not there. Despite beautiful things displayed in the Ile-de-France jersey, it was above all injuries and setbacks of all kinds that accompanied Neymar. No Ballon d’Or, no Champions League and a place that is weakening from year to year at PSG. Today, Neymar appears as a lieutenant of Kylian Mbappé, who joined him at PSG in the same summer of 2017. For some of his teammates, it is true that it is surprising to see that Neymar did not win Ballon d’Or during his career. This is particularly the opinion of Ander Herrera.

Neymar is not finished warns Ander Herrera

In an interview given to AS, the PSG midfielder has indeed confided in the subject. According to the Spaniard, it might not all be over for Neymar. ” I am very good friends with him. He’s a great teammate and as a footballer he’s in the top five in the world. I thought he would already have a Ballon d’Or, but I’m not ruling it out yet. It’s a joy to be with him.” notably indicated Ander Herrera, who was also full of praise for Kylian Mbappé, whom he sees becoming the best player in the history of PSG. According to the latest information from the mercato press, RMC in the lead, the capital club intends to separate from Neymar if a good offer arrives this summer. A vision of things that Neymar apparently shares. But difficult to imagine a club being able to pay his salary, which runs at more than three million euros per month. Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping an eye on his profile, as are Juventus Turin. While PSG has not yet formalized the identity of its new coach, who should be Christophe Galtier, everything suggests that a meeting will take place to clarify Neymar’s situation at the club, he who must take over. training on July 4 with his teammates.