Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar ejected, Lionel Messi takes a stand

PSG has been active in the transfer market in recent days. In the radius of departures, Neymar is always announced leaving and not desired by Luis Campos.

Since his arrival at PSG a few weeks ago, Luis Campos has been particularly active. The Portuguese sports adviser of the capital club wants to considerably change the face of the future workforce of Christophe Galtier. The goal? Put an end to the politics of the statutes and the too bling-bling recruitment of PSG. Among the stars who could bear the brunt of this new policy: Neymar Jr. The Brazilian has been concentrating many Ile-de-France ailments for a few seasons. Dividing, he is not one of the players on whom Luis Campos wants to build. But the former FC Barcelona player does not intend to drop PSG and recently activated an option in his contract allowing him to extend until 2027. In addition to this, Neymar can count on strong support at PSG in the person by Leo Messi.

Leo Messi at the front to save Neymar

🚨 Lionel Messi absolutely wants Neymar to stay at PSG next season! (@LANACION) pic.twitter.com/8XtNcOZeMa — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) July 1, 2022

According to information from the nation, the seven-time Ballon d’Or is absolutely essential for PSG to keep Neymar next season. The Brazilian is a long-time friend of Leo Messi and a player he really enjoys playing with. The Argentine media specifies that the former FC Barcelona player himself indicated to his management his desire to see Neymar stay in Paris. It remains to be seen whether the Argentinian will be listened to by his superiors, who seem determined to hit hard this summer during the off-season. Nevertheless, the opinion of La Pulga is as rare as it is precious, and there is no doubt that it will at least be listened to by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.





In the event of departure, Neymar has a few touches in the Premier League on the side of Chelsea or Newcastle. In Italy, Juve is keeping an eye on its situation. As for Barça, despite strong interest, it is difficult to imagine the Blaugrana being able to align themselves with the emoluments that Neymar receives, who receives nearly 3 million euros per month all the same. If Neymar does not leave PSG, the message sent to him is clear. He will have to get to work and avoid making waves, otherwise he will increase tensions a little more with his current management. A better fit Lionel Messi in the coming season could also help him feel more comfortable. And the Argentinian intends to demonstrate that he is not finished at PSG. Like Neymar.