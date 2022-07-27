Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar fired, a photo killed him

Almost a month from the end of the transfer window, we don’t know if Neymar will still be a Paris Saint-Germain player next season. What is certain is that the Brazilian star is at a turning point.

This is the hot issue of the Paris Saint-Germain transfer window, and it was Nasser Al-Khelaifi who launched it deliberately, Neymar is not sure to wear the PSG shirt beyond August 31 next , deadline of the summer transfer market. The Qatari president of the French champions has made it clear, if Neymar does not become a 100% professional footballer again, then he will be sold. A brutal statement which was obviously quickly relayed to the former FC Barcelona player. Even if the Brazilian number 10 enjoys the support of Christophe Galtier, the latter let it be known this week in Japan that he was not the final decision maker. For Neymar, times are tough as we celebrate five years since signing for PSG. The step back is even violent for the one who was announced as the player capable of winning the Champions League in Paris.

Neymar has lost everything in 5 years at PSG?

On the set of the L’Equipe channel, Nabil Djellit is lucid, but very saddened by what has become of the star of Seleçao, and he would not be surprised if he were to leave PSG this summer. ” Neymar at Barcelona, ​​he was incredible, he did everything at the speed of light, he was extraordinary, light and solid on his feet. So he’s still able to do things that other people aren’t doing, but there’s a sense of regression or even worse, downgrading in status. PSG would be ready to let go, that says a lot about the perception we have of it. But it’s hard to judge him, because he’s a part-time player (…) At the level of his entourage, knowing that he’s being pushed out, that must be a shock, because 5 years ago we in fact the new Messi (…) If he can leave? Yes, today there are clubs that have a solid back and can buy it. Manchester City could have bought him, Manchester United could, Real Madrid can go “Explains the journalist from the sports daily, who is not the only one to lament what Neymar has become since 2017.





Covering the news of Paris Saint-Germain for Le Parisien, Benjamin Quarez makes a similar observation over this period, even if he wants to believe in a possible return of the real Neymar given the holding of the World Cup at the end of the season. year 2022 in Qatar. ” Physically he is no longer the same player, review the images of his signing in 2017. In his dribbling, he is less swift, last season when he wanted to dribble in the last 30 meters, he was slower. He must evolve in his game (…) Since the start of the preparation, we have seen a happy Neymar, even if we know that the management wants to sell him. There is the World Cup, he has every interest in making a big start to the season (…) He is a player who is not unsaleable, everything is possible until August 31. We can’t exclude anything “, Believes Benjamin Quarez, who therefore thinks that the possible departure of Neymar is not a joke.





Finally, Baptiste Desprez, who works for Le Figaro, believes that a simple photo makes all the difference concerning Neymar compared to other world football stars. ” When you take a photograph of Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo now compared to 5 years ago, there is no such differenceexplains the journalist, who however thinks that the president of PSG was clever in putting the Neymar clan under pressure even before the resumption of training. PSG’s communication this summer is excellent, because the leaders pique his pride, put him in danger and tell him that he has to move to stay in Paris. »