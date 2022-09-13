Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar fired, Al-Khelaïfi has found his replacement!

Neymar Jr makes an XXL start to the season. The Brazilian is the fittest man at the capital club, as the latter wanted to get rid of him this summer.

Never underestimate the heart of a champion. It is by his words that Rudy Tomjanovich, former coach of the Rockets, entered the legend of the NBA. And this sentence corresponds well to the mentality of Neymar Jr. The Brazilian, announced on the departure of PSG this summer during the transfer window, is sending a clear message to the Ile-de-France club. With his 10 goals and 7 assists in 9 games played in all competitions, Neymar is the strong man of PSG at the start of the season. Sharp, altruistic, inspired and skilful in front of goal, the former Barça player shows the best version of himself. Still under contract with Paris until 2027, Neymar wants to stay at PSG. At least for a few more months. The priority of the 30-year-old Brazilian remains for the moment the World Cup, then the Champions League campaign with his club.

Neymar, PSG ready to turn the page

Next summer, new exit rumors could still surface regarding Neymar. If he found an agreement with PSG to leave and thus be released from his remaining years of contract, the former Barça would not be short of courtiers. Barca and Premier League clubs are watching him closely. On the Ile-de-France management side, we are playing for time and we first want to see how Neymar will behave throughout the season. Because it is said that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi already has his future replacement in mind. And the latter is on the side of… AC Millan. According to information from the Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG loves the profile of Rafael Leao, who plays under the colors of AC Milan. For the champions of France, he would even be the ideal replacement in the event of the departure of Neymar Jr next summer. If he is in negotiations with the Lombards to possibly extend his contract, Leao is not closed to the idea of ​​leaving either. His desire, to negotiate a new contract in the amount of 6 million euros per season. An amount that Milan are not inclined to give him.

Campos, a shot to play?

🏄‍♂️ Rafael Leão is the twelfth most decisive player in Europe in 2022! pic.twitter.com/8gGeJMsu2T —Yams (@yamsacm) September 12, 2022

At the end of the contract in June 2024 with AC Milan, Rafael Leao is estimated at nearly 70 million euros. Considered one of the greatest cracks in world football, the former Lille player has already scored three goals in six games this season with the Lombards. At 23, the prospect of a new adventure at PSG has been in the works for quite some time now. His name was already mentioned in Paris this summer in the event of the departure of … Neymar. Luis Campos is well established in the network of Portuguese players. Above all, he had already brought Leao to Lille in 2018. There is no doubt that he will therefore be able to find good arguments to do the same for PSG. This Leao rumor in Paris is in any case a new strong signal sent to Neymar, who sees his status in the capital being abused over the months. For the moment, the Brazilian is more than up to the task, but the will of Doha does not seem to have changed concerning him yet.