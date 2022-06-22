Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar fired, Al-Khelaifi releases the red card!

As a new cycle begins at PSG, it’s time to purge the Parisian locker room of its lack of discipline. The player most targeted by critics is Neymar, who represents well the excesses of Parisian stars and the lack of reaction from management.

Since his arrival at PSG in the summer of 2017 against 222 million euros, Neymar has never managed to achieve long-term performance to justify this transfer. Being one of the three best players in the world at the time with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he is now a bit far from it. His talent is not called into question but rather his consistency. The Brazilian can no longer chain the big benefits because of injuries but also a precarious lifestyle. Night outings, trips to Brazil, poker evenings: the Brazilian’s schedule is a little too busy for the daily life of a top footballer.

PSG helpless in the face of Neymar’s excesses

PSG helpless in the face of Neymar's excesses

Next season could be different. PSG understood that the excessive liberties taken by certain players had an impact on the overall level of the team. The Parisian club with a new duo, Luis Campos in sports management and Christophe Galtier on the bench, wants to put an end to this behavior. Neymar is logically in the sights, which is confirmed by the media outlets of the president and observers. Because, it must be said so far, Neymar has enjoyed great impunity at PSG.





But according to the words of the president of PSG, it is now time to put an end to it, and that could even put the former Barcelona player towards the exit. “If Neymar is part of the new PSG project? We cannot talk about these topics in the media. Some will come and some will go, but these are private negotiations”, released in Marca a Nasser Al-Khelaïfi who did not allow himself to say that by chance. Until now, the Parisian boss had always defended his star, and ruled out any possibility of leaving the man who was the headliner of the project for years. But now, Luis Campos has every intention of tackling the Neymar problem, and Foot Mercato confirms that the party is over for the Brazilian. The Portuguese leader’s mission is to find him a way out, which will not be easy. But his attitude doesn’t anymore at all.

Neymar unmanageable, Pochettino disappointed

🎙️Nasser al-Khelaïfi: “In Paris, glitter is over” Dominique Sévérac gives us an anecdote about Neymar’s problems with PSG!#EDS pic.twitter.com/c6SL7X5i2C – THE EVENING TEAM (@lequipedusoir) June 21, 2022

This is confirmed by the Parisian journalist Dominique Séverac. “ Pochettino not long ago said to Leonardo: “I can’t take it anymore, Neymar this week he was systematically late from Monday to Sunday. From 10 minutes to an hour. Do something, sanction it. “Leonardo said “No, I don’t do anything, it’s not my problem, ask the president. ” Pochettino he let go, he said “Ok, we can’t do anything about it. Neymar more important than the club which behaves as he wants, poker, social networks at night etc. They’re all fed up, they don’t know how to handle it “, he left in the Evening Team. An anecdote that says a lot about the laxity within PSG and which questions the ability of Luis Campos and the future coach to effectively counter these excesses next season.