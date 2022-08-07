Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar fired by Qatar, the revelation of his reaction

Sparkling against Clermont, Neymar confirms his huge start to the season. Heckled during the summer, the Brazilian from PSG really thought he was getting fired by his club.

After announcing the color during the Trophée des Champions against Nantes (4-0), PSG confirmed its intention to crush the championship in the same way. For his trip to Clermont, a playful team that suits him well, Paris SG had fun with a 5-0 victory. If the world of football will mainly talk about the demonstration of power and mastery of the Parisian club, which is logical, the return to the fore of Lionel Messi is on everyone’s lips. The Argentinian had sometimes hurt last season, but he seems to have regained his legs and also his sense of goal, like his double and his return to complete his performance. Enough to confirm the strong trend of this summer, namely that the former Barcelonan has digested his first Parisian season, and he now intends to find a level close to that which made it possible to lift 7 Ballons d’Or.

The great Messi + the great Neymar





Lionel Messi untenable, Kylian Mbappé absent, there is another player who walks on water at Paris SG. This is Neymar, who opened the scoring before making a hat-trick of very decisive passes. His technical recital, his regained form, his way of making others shine, it is the Brazilian that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has wanted to see in recent years. Even if it is only the first two official matches of the season, the number 10 of PSG gives hope to a whole people. A hope that was born in Brazil, even before the start of summer.

Awareness of Neymar in Brazil

L’Equipe explains that in June, at the end of a disappointing season and despite his recent contract extension, Neymar understood that PSG were not joking and were really looking to sell him. It was then that the Emir of Qatar took the matter in hand, being convinced that his club would drag Neymar like a ball and chain for years if he did not act. Especially since Kylian Mbappé’s contract extension assured Paris of the certainty of still having a world star in the very long term.

Neymar investigates the will of PSG

Player always pampered wherever he went, Neymar took a big hit to his pride tells the sports daily, for whom the debate on his future at PSG clearly affected his pride. Since then, the Brazilian has changed his attitude, started working during his holidays and coming back early, and decided to let others play. He also perfectly understood the requests of Christophe Galtier, who no longer wants to see him go looking for balls in his own half of the field for exhausting dribbling, and rather touch him in the last 35 meters, after having been prepared by Verratti or Vitinha . A system that allows the former Barcelona player to save on unnecessary returns, and to keep freshness to attack but also to be a first defensive rampart, which he has never been at PSG.

A sign that does not deceive, and which demonstrates that Neymar has really changed. Because for the first time since signing for Paris SG, the Brazilian felt that the tide had turned against him. He even inquired for a few weeks to try to see if Nasser Al-Khelaïfi had really contacted European clubs to try to sell him. No one knows if the number 10 of the PSG had the answer to his questions, but the message is in any case well and truly passed. And Christophe Galtier like his players can only welcome it.