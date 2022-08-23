Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar fired from Paris, Mbappé sends his lawyer

Neymar’s performance in the PSG jersey since the start of the season has been exceptional. But the number 10 of Paris and Brazil has made too many mistakes in the past to convince everyone.

Five goals, including one from a penalty, and six assists in three Ligue 1 games, stratospheric scores like the 9 obtained in L’Equipe following the PSG match in Lille, Neymar returned with enormous intentions from his holidays in Brazil. It is not known if the threats issued by Nasser Al-Khelaifi to land him from the Parisian project had this effect, but the Brazilian striker returned to his best level in the space of a few weeks. Gone is the puffy and weighed down Neymar of the summer of 2021, and even in his behavior the Parisian number 10 has changed, not protesting at each decision of the referee. Even if the penaltygate with Kylian Mbappé at the Parc des Princes put a little pressure on the one whom Christophe Galtier nicknamed ” ney “, it is clear that at this level the former Barcelonan becomes a candidate for the Ballon d’Or again. However, not everyone is convinced by this metamorphosis of Neymar.

Neymar thinks more about Brazil than about PSG





Not really a fan of the Parisian player, Jérôme Rothen thinks that all this is just a ” scam and that once the World Cup is over, Neymar’s bad sides will come back to the fore. For the former PSG player, Brazil manages to confuse everyone, but hasn’t changed. ” The guy does as he pleases, he throws parties right and left. He does not have an adequate lifestyle and that makes him a player who for five years has missed half of PSG’s matches (…) We know very well, and I am not the only one to say it, that he World Cup is in prospect in November. Why did Neymar arrive fit and slender in preparation? Because he knows very well that he has no time to lose to be on top with Brazil and that this is his last chance to win the World Cup with Brazil “, confided on RMC, a merciless Jérôme Rothen with the Brazilian star of Paris Saint-Germain.





And to dispel a rumor which states that if Kylian Mbappé was sulking during the match against Montpellier, it was because he had asked, but not obtained, that Neymar be fired, the consultant, close to the Mbappé clan, s is wet: Mbappé, he didn’t ask for anything. The thing is clear and it’s not me who says it, it came out, it’s like that. Anyway, knowing Kylian a little more, he would never have allowed himself / I’m going to say Kylian Mbappé because afterwards we’re going to say that I call him Kyky. And I’m not going on vacation with him. Under no circumstances has Kylian Mbappé, any professional that he is, asked for the departure of so and so. “It remains to be seen whether the word of Jérôme Rothen is golden, especially since for his part Neymar has tightened the troops around his case at PSG.





Neymar may have set Ligue 1 on fire since the start of the season, but the 30-year-old’s liabilities since joining PSG in 2017 are so heavy that no one dares to rejoice too quickly. And Rothen is not the only one to believe in a flash in the pan since social networks are between admiration and real desolation for Neymar, who has gone from too big player to future Ballon d’Or in one year. ” Neymar is giving reason to all those who were fed up with him for 4 years. When you see what this guy has been able to do for 4 games, you understand that he was laughing at us for a long time. He’s a fucking genius when he really wants it “, wrote on Twitter @crioferro, a PSG supporter who sums up the general opinion in the stands of the Parc des Princes.