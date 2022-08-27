Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar fired, he had prepared his response

Best PSG player at the start of the season, Neymar had warned everyone at the club when he was almost pushed out. His ego spoke.

Is this year finally the right one for Paris Saint-Germain? Optimism has been in order since the start of the season, even if it was already the case when Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel or Mauricio Pochettino had taken control of the Parisian club in the past. But with Christophe Galtier, for the moment, everyone is pulling in the same direction and this gives an oiled collective and spectacular scores. The season will be long, but the desire to do well is there, and that can take a group very far. Especially when the stars show the example, which was not necessarily the case in the past.





All eyes are on Neymar, who has been totally transformed since this summer. The fact of having felt that PSG had every intention of getting rid of him after disappointing seasons, served as a trigger for the Brazilian. Hoping that the prospect of competing in the World Cup in great shape is not what motivates the Parisian number 10.

Neymar touched at the level of his ego

But for Samir Nasri, a former OM, Arsenal and Manchester City player and now a consultant on Canal+, the “Ney” has changed in dimension this season and arrives with an irreproachable state of mind that can take PSG very far. ” What has changed is that this year, PSG are not taking any game lightly. If they have to put seven, they put seven. And on top of that, three of your best players owe themselves revenge. There is one who won seven Ballons d’Or, who was criticized from everywhere last year, and who finally has a real preparation in his legs. Neymar, there were rumors that we wanted to see him outside, it affected his ego. And he warned this summer that everything would come back. Head, foot, everything will end up at the bottom. And for now, it is at a stratospheric level. And finally there is Ramos who, after two white seasons, shows his professionalism and will prove how much of a leader he is. “, delivered the former “Little Prince” of Marseille in the columns of Parisian.

Follow the first 1️⃣5️⃣ minutes of the Paris Saint-Germain working session from 10:30 a.m. live on https://t.co/1DL7waZXZY, from the Training Center. 🔴🔵 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) August 26, 2022

The World Cup which arrives in November raises many questions about the peak of form already found by the stars of PSG. But for Samir Nasri, Neymar’s spirit of revenge is much higher than a possible preparation solely focused on the World Cup in Qatar. The fact that he was spat on by the supporters and that his leaders have questioned his future, greatly helps the former FC Barcelona player to show himself in his best light. ” The World Cup, already, it is in more than two months. You don’t have to reduce everything to that. What they do, they do for themselves. Me, when I was criticized, the weekend I wanted to break everything to show that it was not justified. So imagine them, with their egos and their qualities… “, Delivered Samir Nasri, convinced that the PSG can count on revengeful stars after the fiasco in the Champions League last season.