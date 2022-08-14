Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar fired, maximum pressure on Qatar

Neymar is having a dazzling start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain, but his latest outing against Kylian Mbappé is bound to make Luis Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaifi think. The PSG coach avoids getting wet on this subject.

By banging his fist on the table at the beginning of June, suggesting that he could sell Neymar in the transfer window if the latter was not 100% involved with PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi had no idea that he was going to set his locker room on fire. Because it is an understatement to say that the Brazilian star did not like being so denigrated by the president of the capital club, to the point of returning from vacation in a physical form rarely known since Neymar arrived from Barcelona. in 2017. And whether during the preparation phase or the first two games of the season, the number 10 of PSG and the Brazil team was dazzling, like the meeting against Montpellier at the Parc princes. Yes, but here it is, Neymar will not change, and as soon as the match was over, he blasted everything by openly showing that he did not appreciate Kylian Mbappé being number 1 for taking penalties. A role confirmed by Christophe Galtier, which annoyed him even more.

Galtier has no problem with Neymar

Enough to revive the rumors about a possible transfer of Neymar by midnight August 31. The question was even put directly to the Paris Saint-Germain coach and the latter did not reject this possibility, leaving it to Luis Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaifi to decide. ” If PSG can lose Neymar by the end of the transfer window? There is what he said to himself in the offseason. Probably linked to the past, on which I forbid myself to comment. Ney has been flawless since July 4. He arrived ready. He’s effective. He seems happy in the game, makes others play. He scores, works well for the team. I have nothing to reproach him for. Let him continue like this. No one knows the future in the transfer window. Today at the club, everyone is satisfied with their investment. He is one of the best players in the world, and he responds “Explained the successor of Mauricio Pochettino, just to make it clear that he was not the decision maker in this highly symbolic file a few months before the World Cup in Qatar.





At this stage, no club has really made a serious offer to PSG for Neymar, the long-term contract of the Brazilian star, linked until 2027 with Paris, and his XXL salary of 30 million euros per year being two balls that weigh down the champions of France in possible negotiations. But it is obvious, if the divorce is consummated with Kylian Mbappé, one of the two is too much at PSG, and Nasser Al-Khelaifi having entrusted the keys to the project to the French star, we will have to solve the problem. With the exception of Manchester United, who might want to take the Neymar bet to avoid the Premier League fiasco, it’s hard to see which club can come to an agreement with Paris. The storm is already brewing over the capital, and no one saw it coming.