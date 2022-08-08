Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar fired, Mbappé enters the dance

For two games, the Neymar-Messi duo has been sparking with PSG. But Kylian Mbappé will now find his place, and some wonder if this will not be to the detriment of the Brazilian player.

Christophe Galtier announced it on the sidelines of the PSG demonstration against Clermont, Kylian Mbappé will make his comeback during the Ligue 1 match next Saturday at the Parc des Princes against Montpellier. Suspended during the Champions Trophy, and victim of a problem with the adductors before the trip to Clermont, the tricolor star gave up these two meetings, but he now wants to bring his stone to the building. Only, in his absence, Lionel Messi and even more Neymar showed that they had found their colors, and that it changed the life of PSG. However, there is no possible debate, Paris needs Kylian Mbappé, who shook the coconut tree by extending his contract until 2025, to the point of obtaining from Nasser Al-Khelaifi that Luis Campos arrive at Camp des Loges to restore order within a club in full drift. While the seriousness seems to have returned, at least for the moment, the fact remains that Galtier must now associate Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar, leaving each of the three their prerogatives, in particular the Brazilian who seems to have suddenly found his best level.

Neymar is launched, PSG believes in the trio with Messi and Mbappé





For Walid Acherchour, Neymar can look Kylian Mbappé in the eye, and if the specialist believes that PSG have everything to gain with a Messi-Neymar-Mbappé trio, the Brazilian star deserves everyone’s trust without any state of soul, while Paris is still considering selling it in the transfer window. ” At the end of the season, Neymar was as good as Kylian Mbappé, and even more at times. I remember the match against Marseille, he is the best, but also against Lorient, Clermont, Strasbourg, Messi is transparent and catastrophic, Neymar is very efficient. There, he returns with good preparation, if injuries leave him alone then Neymar is essential to this PSG team. It makes me laugh softly the rumors about his departure, but also the people who want to send him to the bench? It’s impossible. This altruistic, finishing Neymar is essential in Parissaid Walid Acherchour, who recognizes however that Christophe Galtier will have to make tactical choices and that it will not be so simple for the Paris Saint-Germain coach. The only downside is the return of Mbappé, because can he have the same position on the pitch? Messi cannot play on the right, Mbappé must play on the left, and Neymar too. Galtier is going to have to find the perfect alloy to make it work, that’s going to be a question. »





Regarding whether Neymar can be PSG’s best player this season, as the Brazilian is on a crazy streak (11 games, 12 goals, 6 assists, at least one goal or one assist in 10 out of 11 games ), the question seems a bit silly to the consultant. “ The three stars must be there for Paris to go to the top in Europe. Already, Neymar has to do his whole season like this, after he is better or not better player of PSG, we forget that there is a resplendent Mbappé, a Messi who returns to his best level… so yes Neymar can to be the best player, but what does that mean? All three can be at this level. If it’s to have a great Neymar, but a slightly less good Mbappé or a Messi next to the plate… “, points out Walid Acherchour, who will therefore wait to see if the trio will complete each other. If so, then Paris Saint-Germain can really hit hard.