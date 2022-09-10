Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar fired, Real refused the gift

Florentino Pérez was offered Neymar this summer. PSG offered him on a set but the Real Madrid boss refused for non-sporting reasons.

It’s almost impossible to imagine at the moment, but PSG did put Neymar up for sale this summer. No official communication on this subject, but the Brazilian was one of the expected victims of the revolution announced by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. The hardest part was finding a way out. Chelsea was interested in him, Manchester City was also asked, for clubs with financial means and ambitions that could suit the former Santos. But this is not the only daring operation that PSG has attempted this summer to pass on its number 10. Indeed, without going so far as to knock on the door of FC Barcelona, ​​the champion of France has probed Florentino Pérez, who could to be in search of a major player after the double failure Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.

Real Madrid have been following Neymar for over 10 years

Paris SG necessarily knew that Neymar was one of Real Madrid’s targets as soon as he left Brazil, but that a non-solicitation agreement with FC Barcelona had ruined the White House’s chances of fetching the FC prodigy Santos. Since then, Florentino Pérez has always appreciated the provocative player, but who has never spat on the merengue jersey. The opportunity could therefore be good to relaunch the career of a player still full of talent, as he has shown since the recovery, and who also has a huge marketing impact.





But the reason why PSG parted ways with Neymar was broadly the same as the one that caused Real Madrid to refuse, reveal El Nacional. The historic Madrid leader felt that the dissolute life of “Ney” prevented him from performing as well as he was when he played for FC Barcelona. In addition to this, the balance of the locker room, led by Karim Benzema as a technical leader and now almost an icon of the club, would have been threatened with the arrival of the Brazilian, who would have immediately collected the best salary. Because his with automatic renewal of contract, Neymar saw his salary enthroned around 40 million euros for many more years.

A comparison of Ronaldinho’s and Neymar’s career stats👀 pic.twitter.com/j9wUJyw6Yf —NM👻 (@Nightmonkey828) September 9, 2022

An overall situation which therefore did not appeal to Real Madrid, who said to themselves that there was no reason to smash everything in a team which has just won the Champions League. And obviously, even if the relationship with Kylian Mbappé is not necessarily always in good shape, PSG are not complaining of having found the best face of Neymar at the start of the season. Especially since Christophe Galtier trusts him to carry Paris and finally take the club from the capital to the top of Europe.