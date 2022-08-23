Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar has found a club, Paris will cry

Neymar is having a great start to the season with PSG. The Brazilian wants to prepare perfectly before the World Cup with Brazil, but we don’t know what his future will be like in Paris or elsewhere.

PSG are making a perfect start to the season so far. One player stands out: Neymar Jr. Criticized, whistled and even placed on the transfer list, the Brazilian silences bad language by scoring goal on goal and being more altruistic than ever. The objective of the PSG star: to launch perfectly to arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape. Still under contract with the capital club until 2027, Neymar will undoubtedly take stock of his future after the World Cup. Not wanted by PSG at the start of the transfer window, the situation has apparently changed. If he decides to sail towards new horizons, Neymar will not lack suitors. And not all of them are in Europe.

Neymar, Santos wants to give it a shot!





Before joining Europe and FC Barcelona in 2013, Neymar wore the colors of Santos, the club with which he exploded. For the president of the Brazilian training legend, Andrés Rueda, this is the moment or never to believe in an imminent return of Ney to his club. “I’m sure sooner or later he will come back. It is his wish, he has always said so. The door is open and I have hope that he will return. It would be strange not to do something with Neymar. Action is being taken, but there are things on the council that I cannot talk about. It’s strategy”warned Andrés Rueda in particular in remarks reported by Sport. This is sure to sell dreams and hopes to Santos fans.





However, before projecting himself on his future, Neymar will therefore still have a lot of work to do, with PSG and Brazil. For the moment, RAS at the level of the performance of the Brazilian. He knows in any case that a return to the country is reaching out to him. But at 30, Neymar most certainly still has something to contribute to a European team, in Paris or elsewhere, even if with his salary around 30 million euros per year and a contract until 2027, the Parisian number 10 has what to consider the future with serenity in the French capital. And indeed, leaving the champions of France in 5 years to return for free to his training club in Brazil would be a good end.