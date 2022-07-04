Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar humiliated, it becomes dramatic

Neymar will not return to training with PSG on Monday, since he is entitled like other teammates to a few additional days off. But the Brazilian star is now targeted everywhere.

This is the hottest file in the Paris transfer window, and Antero Henrique will have to do well if he wants to grant one of Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s wishes this summer, namely to succeed in transferring Neymar. The striker having exercised his option for an additional year of contract with Paris Saint-Germain, with a colossal salary exceeding 32 million euros per season, they are extremely rare clubs able to sit at the PSG table to recruit Neymar. The latter is also a few months away from playing the World Cup with Brazil and dreams of stability. But the former FC Barcelona player notes it bitterly, his career is no longer unanimous and even in his country we no longer hesitate to question Neymar’s behavior and choices. Proof that it is not only in Paris that questions arise. While he will only be back at Camp des Loges in a week, the ” stars ” having been entitled to a little holiday rab, the 30-year-old player is destroyed in his own country.





In the columns of the great Brazilian media UOL, Neymar even takes a major humiliation in a long editorial by Raphaël Reis. The journalist does not beat around the bush and believes that his compatriot is on the way to becoming the ” new Gareth Bale from Paris Saint-Germain. An unflattering comparison between Neymar and the Welsh player who got lost at Real Madrid, even to the point of no longer playing for his final year of contract before bouncing back to Major League Soccer, in what still looks like a sweet early retirement. ” Neymar’s current moment at Paris Saint-Germain bears several similarities to the home stretch of the complicated relationship between Welsh star Gareth Bale and the management of Real Madrid (…) Over the past three years, he was clear that the Real Madrid board and the fans didn’t want him anymore. The Welshman was even loaned to Tottenham (with salary paid by Real, of course). Then he had to return to Spain because he couldn’t find any club willing to pay the same amount he received “Notes the Brazilian journalist, who sees Neymar ending as sadly with PSG as Gareth Bale with Real Madrid. Even if, according to him, Neymar still has a sporting and above all marketing impact greater than that of Bale with Madrid, which can prevent him from ending up in the closet under the orders of Christophe Galtier.

Neymar saved by his royal salary at PSG

Comparison is not right. But inevitably if even in Brazil, we start to talk about such a situation for Neymar, there is nothing to be reassured about. On the side of Paris Saint-Germain, the leaders are now looking at the side of the Premier League, where only Chelsea and Manchester United seem possibly able to make an offer to afford the Brazilian number 10. For the moment, no offer has reached Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s office, and unlike Gareth Bale, there is no solution to be expected from the United States side, Neymar’s salary being really a blocking factor. One case, however, can totally change the game for Neymar, and that is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The future of CR7, who has requested an exit voucher from Manchester United, may cause a vast game of musical chairs, as it is difficult to see the Red Devils starting the 2022-2023 season without a real attacking star. The Portuguese has hidden the Mancunian misery since his incredible comeback last year. And it is hard to see Erik ten Hag starting the championship without weight reinforcements if Cristiano Ronaldo is sold during this transfer window. No doubt all eyes could be on Neymar, with Manchester United having the financial means to afford the Brazilian. What to relaunch the “ Gareth Bale Brazilian.