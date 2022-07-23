Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar is afraid, he calls Mbappé for help

Always pushed towards the exit by Paris SG, Neymar has no intention of moving. He even approached Kylian Mbappé to get the message across.

Five years after his arrival, what assessment can be made of Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain? Arrived in 2017, he began by literally walking on Ligue 1, before seriously injuring himself twice, struggling, outside of 2020, to take PSG to the heights. Sportingly, the record is disappointing and in terms of behavior, with his trips to Brazil, his birthdays and his wild nights, he will not necessarily have set an example. Without forgetting his forcing to leave in 2019. With the new contract he signed, the Brazilian is offered a chance to reverse the trend at a time when the Emir of Qatar seems above all eager to get rid of it to bring back a little serenity in the locker room.

Neymar shows his desire to stay at PSG





PSG knows it, it will be difficult to literally push Neymar out, and the former Santos prodigy does not want to. Not only is he convinced that the Ile-de-France club is the right one to return to the top, but he hopes to be able to show it. This summer, a new Neymar seems to have appeared, with some big changes. He returned from vacation a few days early, and willingly lends himself to exercises, whether physical in training, or especially media and commercial for sponsors in Japan. The followers of PSG have noticed it, the Brazilian displays his joie de vivre, opens up more to the young people of the group, and tries to unite the locker room.

Mbappé weighs in the locker room, Neymar knows it

Le Parisien, who follows the tour of the French champion closely, notes a player delighted to live this week in the land of the rising sun, and very available for fans and interviews. A message intended to make the leaders understand that the playmaker will now go straight. At a time when there is one month left in the transfer window, the number 10 of PSG claims to have understood the lesson, and has even approached Kylian Mbappé copiously. Very close, the two men had moved away in recent months, the French not understanding the too unprofessional attitude of the Brazilian. The connection between the two men has resumed, and perhaps it will translate a little more on the pitch as well.

A change of direction which is not insignificant, as Mbappé has gained importance this summer at Paris SG. If he is not the unofficial sports director as some believe, his opinion counts and Luis Campos knows him well enough to ask him to take the temperature of the locker room. What make the Parisian club hesitate if ever a real good offer were to fall for Neymar in the coming weeks. Possible even if the question does not arise at the moment, the former Barcelona player being deemed still and always too expensive and too irregular to strengthen a European framework. A contract valid even for the new Neymar.