Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar is attacked by his worst enemy

Neymar was in the Paris Saint-Germain delegation to go to Japan. And this even if the Brazilian player is hit in the hip and was unable to play the first preparation match. What earned him the first tackle of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain flew this Saturday afternoon to Tokyo, the capital club having chosen Japan to play three friendly matches against Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium on Wednesday July 20, the Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium on Saturday July 23 and Gamba Osaka at Panasonic Stadium on July 25. For this long trip, Christophe Galtier could count on all of his workforce, even if Hugo Ekitike, still not formalized by PSG at the time of takeoff, did not appear in the family photo taken at the foot of the plane.

Neymar leaves for Japan with PSG

Neymar, package against Quevilly-Rouen Friday at Camp des Loges, was obviously present, the Parisian number 10 could not miss the first outings of PSG before the Champions Trophy in two weeks against Nantes, in Tel Aviv. However at a time when there are still doubts about his future in Paris, Neymar knows he will not escape the already sharp criticism. Daniel Riolo quickly opened fire, already attacking the player he regularly martyred last season, even accusing him of excessive alcohol consumption. Accusations that had prompted the former Barça player to govern on social networks. But the opportunity was too good for the RMC journalist to attack Neymar.





Taking note of Neymar’s forfeit for the very first game of the season, the journalist has already stuck a big tackle on him, believing that this hip injury showed that nothing had really changed at PSG, despite threats from Nasser Al- Khelaifi. ” Bizarre this 1st composition of PSG. Lots of players who have to leave play and Neymar? Already hurt? At the hip? He must have bumped himself getting up from the poker table. I did this once, it hurts it’s true… “, laughs Daniel Riolo, who shares with the Brazilian star the love of poker. Enough to announce complicated days in the relationship between the Paris Saint-Germain striker and a journalist who has often had a hard time with him.