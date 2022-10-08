Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar is zero next to Messi, Carine Galli swings

Co-top scorer in Ligue 1 with eight goals, Neymar shows a different face than during the previous season at PSG. Enough to find its best level? The Brazilian thinks so but this is not the case for Carine Galli, who considers the statistics misleading.

The MNM finally bears its name to PSG. While last season only Kylian Mbappé performed, this time the three Parisian stars are in satisfactory shape. This is reflected in the statistics since Neymar and Kylian Mbappé share the lead in the Ligue 1 scorer rankings while the Brazilian is co-best passer with Lionel Messi. The most notable change is to be credited to Neymar, completely dropped during the last exercise and even close to leaving for the summer transfer window.

Neymar is well below Messi at PSG

The Brazilian star is once again happy on the pitch with PSG, rediscovering his sensations and his technical qualities on the national but also European scene. What to wonder if the Neymar period 2014-2018 is not back on the football planet. The interested party himself admits his progress to the club’s channel. ” I am much more complete than before “, he confided to PSG TV. Do we see the strongest Neymar of his entire career? Carine Galli does not think so. For her, the Brazilian still has a lot of shortcomings and behavioral concerns. He can’t live up to his PSG teammate Lionel Messi.





” I don’t share Neymar’s words at all. […] Over the last few weeks, I think it’s really Messi who has taken the lead out of the three. And then, Neymar, I’m not satisfied with that. Did I find him very good at Benfica? The answer is no. Against Nice? No. At Maccabi Haifa? No. And, in addition, we are in the first part of the season where what PSG offers is of little or no importance. We want him good in the matches that matter to bring PSG to final victory in the Champions League. And especially when he tells us the best version, obviously I liked the more aerial Neymar of the debut. […] He always comes out of his matches. At Benfica, his attitude with the fourth referee is unacceptable. He hasn’t changed from all the failings he had unfortunately “, she has developed in the team of Greg. For the moment, PSG does not have to be choosy and hopes that Neymar will above all be able to be as much as possible on the ground in the coming months.