Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar lets loose in a Barcelona evening

Since the start of the summer transfer window, uncertainty hangs over Neymar’s future at PSG. A departure from the Parisian club is not excluded for the Brazilian. And why not in Newcastle, the new rich of English football.

On fire at the moment in Ligue 1, Neymar has found a smile with PSG. He has also become the darling of Parisian supporters as well as observers. With three goals and three assists, he is the strongman of the Parisians at the start of the season. A situation opposite to that of the beginning of the summer. After a disappointing last exercise sportingly as well as in the state of mind, Neymar was the ugly duckling of the Parisian locker room. The arrival of Luis Campos at PSG could even threaten his position as a manager of the team. The idea of ​​a departure was considered in the press and this soap opera will have animated the month of July.

Neymar in Newcastle, the response is brutal





Despite the satisfactory performances of the Brazilian star, this prospect is not completely ruled out, especially with the recent tensions between him and Kylian Mbappé. Chelsea dropped the case but another Premier League player would make an ideal candidate, Newcastle. Since their takeover, the Magpies have strengthened well but they have not acquired any major stars. The hugely popular Neymar would be a great gondola head for the Saudi project. The name of PSG number 10 was rumored at the start of the summer, when many clubs were associated with the former Barcelona player. An idea that crossed the mind of the very famous youtuber True Geordie, a true star across the Channel with 2 million subscribers on his channel and more than 700,000 followers on social networks.

I put @neymarjr yesterday and basically… he’s coming to @NUFC Big thanks to @PokerStars for setting it up! pic.twitter.com/cTzxvpY1Xk — True Geordie (@TrueGeordieTG) August 16, 2022

True Geordie is a big fan of Newcastle but also a poker lover. During an evening with Neymar’s partner on the occasion of a famous tournament in Barcelona, ​​he was able to greet the Brazilian player and ask him the question that burned his lips: ” So you coming to Newcastle yeah? “, he released in a video. A sentence that snatched a smile from the Brazilian. A reaction that made True Geordie optimistic “ I met @neymarjr and basically…he’s coming to @NUFC “, he wrote under his post Twitter not without a little bad faith. It must be said that given the current level of Neymar, True Geordie would be wrong not to try his luck. For the moment, the Magpies have not sent any offer to Paris Saint-Germain, and unless surprised this will not be the case by the end of the transfer window.