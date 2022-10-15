Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar lost and in tears, the revelations fall

Major new leaks arrive from Spain, revealing how Neymar left Barca for PSG, despite the Catalan club seeing absolutely nothing coming.

FC Barcelona is a real sieve, and we are not talking about the defense of the Blaugranas. Many confidential documents have leaked in recent days, and it’s starting to cause a stir. Lately, Lionel Messi’s requests to stay at Barça in 2021 have been published, which do not help to smooth relations between the Argentinian and his heart club after the divorce last summer. Then, it is the financial details of the tailor-made contract offered to Gérard Piqué and its dantesque clauses, which have been revealed in broad daylight. Now, El Mundo balances everything on Neymar, and his departure from Barça for PSG in 2017.





The Spanish newspaper tells how Barça had decided to put the package to try to make Neymar stay, while the latter was preparing, with the help of PSG, to buy out his release clause for 222 million euros. Raul Sanllehi, then director of football at the Catalan club, was convinced that Neymar Senior, the Brazilian’s father, had the power to change his son’s mind. In emails recovered by El Mundo, Raul Sanllehi announces to FC Barcelona that everything should work out with the blessing of Neymar Senior. “ I’ve been with him for hours and hours, and I think I know him well enough to tell when he’s bluffing or not. There, I am absolutely convinced that he is with us. The problem is the boy. He is confused in his head, he goes through times when he is vulnerable, with a lot of personal problems. He thinks that by leaving Barça, he will solve all his problems. I also talked to him, made him cry more than once, and he admitted to me more than once that he was lost. “Explains the Barcelona leader, convinced that he could largely change the mind of the Brazilian clan and make them stay in Barcelona.

Everything changes after a leak in the press

But then everything went awry explosively. Details on Neymar’s departure clause and in particular the loyalty bonus which would not be paid in the event of departure, added fuel to the fire, provoking this explosive message from the father of the Santos prodigy. ” I don’t believe you anymore, you lied to me. We are being abandoned, one by one, and now there is the flight for the loyalty bonus. If I don’t get it today, I can legally break the contract, and you won’t get any of the 222 million.”swung Neymar Senior at the Barcelona club, in a visibly prepared twist.

Note that FC Barcelona did not pay this bonus to Neymar, deciding to go to trial, before an amicable agreement was found a few years later. In any case, the circumstances of Neymar’s departure are now known, and in particular the fact that for a long time, Barça was convinced that the Brazilian player would never slam the door to join PSG.