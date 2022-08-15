Foot PSG – PSG: “Neymar must be fired”, Mbappé’s crazy request?

The big quarrel between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar is doing damage. PSG are looking for a top attacking player, and it would be to replace the Brazilian at the Frenchman’s request.

PSG still wants to be active on the transfer market. The club of the capital wishes in particular to recruit a new offensive player. In Paris, we could hardly hope for a better start to the season. On the sporting level, all is well for the PSG of Christophe Galtier, still in demonstration this Saturday evening against Montpellier. Despite everything, friction has taken place in recent hours between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. The latter notably criticizes the other for not having respected his status as a penalty taker at PSG. If he makes a very good start to the season, with already three goals in Ligue 1, Neymar is not yet completely certain to continue with PSG. In any case, this is announced by information from Catalonia, confirmed by Romain Molina, who claims that Kylian Mbappé has asked for the head of Neymar.

Neymar finally on the market?





Christophe Galtier recently said that PSG are actively looking for a new striker. The idea of ​​​​the champions of France would be to associate him with Kylian Mbappé in attack. A contribution that would undermine the place of Neymar or even Leo Messi. Two names have come back insistently in recent hours on the Paris Sain-Germain side: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Rafael Leao (AC Milan). The Portuguese is estimated at almost 70 million euros by the Lombards, when the Red Devils want more than 100 million euros for Rashford. According El Nacional, plan A is Rafael Leao, which is good since on the Manchester side, it has been said and repeated that Rashford was not for sale. And in the current climate around Erik Ten Hag’s team, it’s hard to see how we could let a player as emblematic as the England international go, especially for PSG.





To lower the note, PSG is ready to include Abdou Diallo in the deal. The transfer of the former Lille resident to the French capital will not be an easy operation to carry out. However, for the Catalan media, the arrival of a new starting player in the PSG attack would undoubtedly seal the future of Neymar at the club. The Brazilian is in good form at the start of the season but rumors still send him off. This could therefore be dependent on an ambitious arrival of the Parisians in the transfer window, even if the number of clubs that can accommodate Neymar is not very high, especially a few weeks before the end of the transfer market. In any case, we are not at the end of our surprises with PSG. And no player, apart from Kylian Mbappé and the new recruits, seems protected regarding his future in Paris.

Mbappé pushes Neymar out

It’s not a penalty taker problem at PSG, it’s a concern of a player asking his management to send another player out (while believing that the latter was not going to be aware). No more complicated than that. — Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) August 14, 2022

For Romain Molina, the clash over penalties between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé on Saturday evening during PSG-Montpellier is not just a simple problem on the ground. For the journalist, the world champion did ask his management to send the Brazilian away during the transfer window. Something that Neymar recently learned, who is obviously now very upset against Kylian Mbappé, of whom he was not a friend, but whom he did not see as a player capable of requesting his emergency departure from Paris. At PSG, the next few days will therefore still be very complicated to manage for Christophe Galtier and the new Ile-de-France management. In the event of an open clash between two stars like Mbappé and Neymar, it is hard to imagine Paris Saint-Germain continuing without letting go of one of the two. And as Kylian Mbappé has just been extended and has been entrusted with the keys to the Parisian projects, the Brazilian number 10 of Paris Saint-Germain could quickly have to find a way out.