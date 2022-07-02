Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar on a mission, a legend drops a big yes

In a few months now, the World Cup in Qatar will open its doors. Among the favorites for the title, the Brazil of Tite and Neymar Jr.

Who will succeed the French team on the World Cup list in December 2022? Didier Deschamps’ men will have a good chance of scoring a double. But the Blues are not the only ones to have arguments to dream of winning this winter World Cup. Indeed, Brazil is in very good shape and can claim to be in first place in the FIFA rankings. Inevitably, on the side of Auriverde fans, we strongly believe that a sixth world title in Qatar is more achievable than ever. Especially since some players will be on a mission to help Brazil win. We can for example cite Neymar. At 30 and with an increasingly fragile physique, the PSG player logically makes this World Cup a major objective of his season. According to Ronaldo, the former Barca player can be Brazil’s X factor at the World Cup.

Ronaldo counts on Neymar

Há 9 anos atrás Neymar era campeão, melhor jogador da competição e melhor jogador da final da Copa das Confederações pic.twitter.com/KjsstFU5yi — Jantadas Neymar (@JantadasNey) July 1, 2022

During an interview given to Oh Dia, the Brazilian legend has indeed delivered on the chances of Brazil in Qatar. “ I think Brazil come in as favourites. And I think that if Neymar arrives at 100% physically, we will have a great chance of being world champions.”, said Ronaldo, impatient to attend such an event. On his way, the double winner of the World Cup (1994, 2002) also spoke about the transfer rumors around Neymar Jr at PSG. Rumors that surprise Ronaldo, even if: “I don’t really know what’s going on right now. I do not believe that PSG will part with him. Anyway, Neymar is a star, and he won’t have any problems finding a club.” If Luis Campos is not a fan of his profile, Neymar does not intend to leave PSG. According The Team, he even activated the option in his contract which allows him to be linked to the capital club until 2027. In addition to that, a departure to the Premier League is not in his desires. Only a return to Barça would charm him. But Catalan finances will not allow them to recruit Neymar, who seems determined to put all the ingredients on his side to reach his best level for the World Cup in Qatar.