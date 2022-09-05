Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar on loan in January, the incredible scenario

After a transfer window where his name circulated a lot, Neymar finally stayed at Paris Saint-Germain. His salary is so big that some clubs don’t dare to start. But in Brazil, Flamengo has an idea.

Returning to his best level since the resumption with Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar is currently silencing his detractors. We do not know if this change in attitude of the Brazilian number 10 is linked to the World Cup which for the first time will be played at the end of the year, or to the consideration by the former Barcelonan of the threats launched by the Qatari president of the PSG, who considered firing him. Tired of seeing Neymar display a shameful physical form for a professional footballer, Nasser Al-Khelaifi announced in early June that the player recruited for 220 million euros in 2017 was placed on the transfer list if he did not change. For the moment, the strong method has obviously worked, the statistics of Neymar being breathtaking before the start of the Champions League on Tuesday evening against Juventus at the Parc des Princes. But on the Brazilian side, we think that the file could be relaunched after the World Cup in Qatar.

Neymar and the World Cup, everything can change in the transfer window





Although PSG hoped for a European offer for Neymar until September 1, Chelsea never pushed the proposal capable of changing the situation, and the hypothesis of a departure of the 30-year-old player to Manchester City stumbled. on the requirement of Pep Guardiola not tempted by the delusional idea of ​​​​associating Neymar with Erling Haaland. The immediate future of the Paris Saint-Germain and Seleçao striker is therefore in Ligue 1 and nowhere else, at least until the winter transfer market. Because on the side of Brazil we suddenly have the idea that a rather crazy scenario could allow Neymar to evolve with Flamengo at least for a few months.





Confident during the famous Charla Podcast on Youtube, Marcos Braz, the vice-president of the Brazilian club, spoke about how Neymar could wear the shirt of the rival formation of Santos FC, the team where Neymar shone before signing for Barcelona in 2013.” If we think of the specific case of Neymar, it is now completely out of the question that he signs with us when we analyze a normal transfer window situation. Now imagine that Neymar wins the World Cup with Brazil at the end of the year and says: “I’m going to live in Brazil for six months in Mangaratiba (Editor’s note: town near Rio where Neymar has a house), I want to play for Flamengo…”. If he makes this gesture, it’s possible that he plays Flamengo, but if he doesn’t, I say it’s impossible “said the leader of the Rio club.





A sweet dream that will however come up against another reality. To know that if Paris Saint-Germain qualifies for the knockout stages of the Champions League, it is hard to see Christophe Galtier accepting to see Neymar leave to spend six months in another club, just so that his player celebrates the world title. in his country. The vice-president of Flamengo may believe in Santa Claus, with a salary of 30 million euros per year, PSG will only accept a transfer to a club capable of aligning millions, and not just an operation to make a gift to a Brazilian formation. The reality is also there for Neymar.