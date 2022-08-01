Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar or Mbappé, beware of this big danger

Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos do not want unnecessary problems at PSG, therefore deciding to settle in certain dilemmas. This is not the case for the designation of the penalty taker.

No more immobility, place for action. When arriving at PSG, Christophe Galtier and his friend from LOSC Luis Campos were determined to impose their philosophy without taking any tweezers. The wars of egos were over, the two men were going to put an end to the many little problems that plagued the Parisian locker room and too bad if the players concerned were not happy. This was particularly the case in the goalkeeper position where Gianluigi Donnarumma was confirmed as holder, to the detriment of a Keylor Navas not necessarily very happy. Luis Campos, in particular, is known for imposing strict discipline at the clubs he plays, not liking the coach’s authority being questioned by the players, but one detail was left unaddressed.

Mbappé or Neymar, PSG did not choose

This subject is that of the designation of the number 1 penalty taker of the Parisian club. It may seem anecdotal but, at PSG, this question has already unleashed passions. In 2017, barely arrived in Paris, Neymar had an altercation with Edinson Cavani to kick a penalty in Ligue 1, against Lyon. This had greatly weakened the position of Unai Emery and above all it had made the public at the Parc des Princes lean towards El Matador, marking a first break between the Parisian supporters and the Brazilian star. Since then, the situation has been unclear, especially since the Parisians have recruited gender specialists such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos.





And, according to RMC Sports, Christophe Galtier has not decided on the subject. Indeed, the new PSG coach gave no instructions or established a hierarchy for the penalty takers. The strategy would rather be to adapt according to the scenario and the starting XI of each match. Instructions would then be given upstream and would take into account the state of form of each player. For now, Neymar has converted the first penalty of the season on Sunday evening during the Champions Trophy against Nantes. The Brazilian, very skilled with his technique worked and known to all, naturally took the ball, without the slightest protest from his teammates and deceived Alban Lafont with an incredibly slow strike, but totally unpredictable for the Nantes goalkeeper. For Kylian Mbappé, we know that since his failure with France against Switzerland during the Euro, he has worked a lot on this subject, and has not since missed a single shot on goal. Lionel Messi had many problems, including a big failure in the first leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid, which prompted him to leave his teammates to fend for themselves.