Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar public danger, a terrible accusation!

Neymar Jr recently won his fourth Ligue 1 title with PSG. But the Brazilian star still frustrates some of his detractors and the critics are very violent.

the PSG has officially equaled the record for the number of Ligue 1 titles held by AS Saint-Etienne with 10 coronations now on the clock. The capital club only needed a small draw against Lens (1-1) on Saturday night to get there. Against the Blood and Gold, the men of Mauricio Pochettino will still have done the minimum. A trend that plagues more than one among PSG fans and observers. A player also concentrates the frustrations in Paris: Neymar Jr. The Brazilian rarely leaves anyone indifferent and his behavior does not suit everyone.

Recently attacked by the Parc des Princes, the former Barça seems to drag his spleen. For some, it sums up the failure of QSI’s sports policy. And it is not Daniel Riolo who will say the opposite, he who wants the rapid departure of Neymar, a player he recently accused of abusing in terms of alcohol consumption. For the journalist, the time has come to hit the Seleçao and Paris Saint-Germain striker even harder.

Daniel Riolo no longer wants to hear about Neymar

Neymar in love = very strong Neymar pic.twitter.com/WdF5bDJKEH — 🦅 (@LadifNJR) April 24, 2022

We know that Daniel Riolo is not a follower of the language of wood. The consultant does not hesitate to scratch certain PSG stars. And Neymar is in his sights. For him, the Brazilian must quickly leave the capital. “I think there will soon be an announcement of a future project when Nasser returns. Because nothing is explained to the players. The players don’t understand the fans and that’s infuriating. Neymar insults the Parisian public. He insulted the Parisian public the year he wanted to move to Barcelona and in the end he stayed. The Parisians were very kind to move on quickly. And he starts again. He lives on another planet. His life is a total downfall. PSG supporters have a player who in a locker room rots the club. His professionalism, the way he coaches other players with him… The number one solution for PSG is to part with Neymar as soon as possible. This will be the smallest of the reassuring messages sent to supporters. It’s a public danger for PSG today.” in particular indicated Daniel Riolo, who hopes that strong choices will be made this summer by the management of PSG. It remains to be seen whether Neymar Jr will respond, he who had not hesitated to do so when Daniel Riolo had indicated that he had already presented himself drunk at training.





Neymar whistled again against Metz

Internally, the statement of number 10 of Paris Saint-Germain on ESPN, just after the match on Saturday, is struggling to pass, the questioning of the supporters being considered a major error. ” It is surreal that part of the public leaves the stands. But they will end up getting tired of whistling me, because I still have three years of contract at Paris Saint-Germain “Launched, like an arm of honor to the Parisian public, Neymar. What inevitably ensure the latter an even more stormy reception during the last match of PSG at the Parc des Princes, during the 38th day of the Championship against Metz. If Neymar wanted to provoke the Parisian leaders, who according to several sources are ready to transfer him to the next transfer window, he would not do it any other way, his photos with his Parisian teammates or his new fiancée not calming the situation at all.