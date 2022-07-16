Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar sold, his big scare in Paris

Absent for PSG’s first preparation match due to a physical problem, Neymar will be on the trip that Christophe Galtier and his players will make to Japan this Saturday. But the rest is more vague and the Parisian coach admits it.

This is the sensitive subject of this Parisian summer, is the Emir of Qatar really determined to push Neymar towards the exit? Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted it last month, he no longer wants players who drag their feet to come to training, who are not solely dedicated to PSG and who are more often put forward for their extra-personal behavior. sporting than for their exploits in the jersey of Paris. And the president of the French champions made it clear that Neymar was not above the law. Since then, the Brazilian has returned to Camp des Loges and will be traveling to Japan, even if he is slightly injured. While rumors have multiplied on the future of the former Barcelona, ​​Neymar knows he can count on the support of Christophe Galtier.





Mauricio Pochettino’s successor on the PSG bench has said he wants to keep his number. But this Saturday, as he had already done at a press conference, the Parisian coach renewed his confidence in Neymar, while acknowledging that in this specific case he had no visibility. Christophe Galtier has understood this well, on certain issues, decisions are made in Doha, especially when it comes to a player bought for 222 million euros in 2017 and who still has five years of contract at more than 32 million euros per season. In an interview with L’Equipe, the PSG coach is realistic about the Brazilian.

Galtier wants to keep Neymar, PSG will decide

” If I want to keep Neymar? Yes, I was clear. Afterwards, I repeat, in this area of ​​expertise, there are many things that I cannot master. I will adapt to the squad I have, I want it as much as possible. We have to reduce it, but I want it as hard as possible. A team is always stronger with great players. And Neymar is one, explains the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain, who knows perfectly well how he will use the Brazilian star. At least if Nasser Al-Khelaifi decides to keep Neymar during this transfer window. In the offensive field, there will be playing time for everyone. I know where Neymar can be comfortable, whether it’s a little higher off the hook or in front of two midfielders, Neymar, like Leo Messi, are animators, players who have this ability to be found between the lines and to be decisive. »





At this stage of summer preparation, Neymar is therefore a Paris Saint-Germain player, and like Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, there have not yet been any real official offers to come and get him. Brazilian striker. A few rare clubs are able to negotiate with Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Doha for the star. And lately, with the notable exception of Chelsea, who would be tempted to afford a striker of the caliber of Neymar, it is hard to see who will be able to make a proposal capable of convincing PSG to say yes, knowing that an outright transfer seems impossible given the salary and the length of Neymar’s contract with Paris. To afford the latter, the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain have accepted everything, and they must now assume it, even if Luis Campos and Antero Henrique have put all of Europe on alert.