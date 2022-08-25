Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar takes Messi and Mbappé on a delirious trip

Over-motivated at the start of the season, Neymar is trying to convince Messi and Mbappé to make history by breaking a legendary record.

MSN vs BBC. For years, La Liga has been thrilled to know the best attacking trio in the country, if not the world. The gang formed by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar hit very hard in terms of statistics, even if the trident composed of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo was breathtaking when it was necessary to go for a trophy. What if the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and now Kylian Mbappé became the most prolific of all time? It is an achievable objective given the start of the season achieved by PSG and the three men, literally untenable since the Trophée des Champions. The goals are piling up and statisticians are beginning to look into the phenomenon even though the season has only just begun. According to the Argentinian newspaper Olé, Neymar dreams of taking his two teammates to the top of the world, and making history a little more by crushing Europe while shaking the nets at a breakneck pace.





In three Ligue 1 games, PSG scored 17 goals (7 in Lille, 5 against Montpellier and Clermont). Of this total, 12 were the work of the Parisians’ magic trident. Lionel Messi is on another planet compared to last season, and at this rate he should quickly exceed his total from the 2021-2022 financial year. Numbers geeks have pointed out that, if the three players keep up the momentum, they would have amassed 152 league goals by the end of the season. Of course, football is not just a line of statistics, but it shows that records that seemed crazy, are still possible.

Crazy numbers, but a title at the end!

At their prime, Messi, Suarez and Neymar started 113 games together, for a total of 252 goals scored, and 77% wins. In every Barca game during this time, 2.23 goals were scored by one of the three attacking stars. And over all the meetings, 79% of the team’s goals went to Messi, Suarez and Neymar. Crazy figures and which surpass in almost all areas those of the BBC of Real Madrid. The MNM know what they have to do, even if Ligue 1 goals and numbers are not everything. Because Barça with its trio, has mainly won nine titles and the Champions League. Lionel Messi and Neymar, this time accompanied by Mbappé, can they surpass themselves and hit even harder six years later? It would be another new feat for the three men, who know however that the season is long and that all these goals scored are not worth much if there are not very good things at the end at the end of the season.