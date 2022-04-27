Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar, the end of a scandal for 90 million euros

Lionel Messi not having an exit voucher during the next transfer market, Neymar is pushed towards the door of PSG. The Brazilian comes at a price but the future could turn into chaos.

Last year, Paris Saint-Germain thought they were doing a great deal by extending Neymar’s contract until 2025 with an option for an additional season. All this obviously with a salary approaching 40 million euros. But after a 2021-2022 season during which his main feat was to sign a double against Clermont, and to provoke the anger of the Parc des Princes by his lifestyle, to the point of being shouted down by the supporters at each of his outings. Caught in a controversy over a possible excessive consumption of alcohol, Neymar has alienated people, and even in the offices of PSG.

In recent weeks, the possible departure of the Brazilian striker from the next transfer window has been openly mentioned in Paris, Qatar being ulcerated to see what the former FC Barcelona player has become. This week, Sky Sports even reported that Nasser Al-Khelaifi is ready to sell Neymar but will need an offer of at least €90m to come to the negotiating table. Info confirmed by AS. However, not everything will be so simple for the capital club considering many factors.

Neymar provokes PSG and the supporters, the tone rises

Paris Saint-Germain may want to get rid of Neymar, but the latter has decided to end his contract with the Ligue 1 club. The 30-year-old knows it, no club in the world will be able to offer him a salary similar to that which he receives at PSG, especially with such low involvement. And on the side of the Parisian leaders, we of course heard the provocative little sentence of Neymar, Saturday after the quest for the title of champion of France. ” It is surreal that part of the public leaves the stands. But they will end up getting tired of whistling me, because I still have three years of contract at Paris Saint-Germain “Launched the player at the microphone of ESPN. A short statement that enraged the Parisian supporters, who believe that Neymar is openly mocking them and deserves no better than contempt, whistles and above all quickly being fired by Qatar.





Paris therefore opens the door to an assignment of Neymar, and by setting a price of 90 million euros this allows English clubs to enter into a possible operation, several Premier League teams having the financial means to pay such a sum. But possibly to also offer a good salary to the Brazilian player, without going up to the 40 million euros currently paid by PSG to be able to align the Seleçao striker and sell flocked jerseys in his name. However, given his pace of life, it seems clear that Neymar will only join a club based in a city that allows him to have extra-sporting activities that meet his expectations. So many worries that make it clear that the Brazilian will still be in Paris next season, whether Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Collectif Ultras Paris like it or not. A contract is a contract, Qatar will have to assume it at least until 2025.