Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar, the hidden message of his celebration

Untenable at the start of the season, Neymar was again decisive and to his advantage in Lyon this Sunday. His return to form has an explanation for Thierry Henry, the Brazilian may have forgotten.

Last week, Neymar was in spite of himself at the heart of a controversy with his yellow card received for the celebration of his goal against Maccabi Haifa. For making faces at the Israeli public, the Brazilian was warned by the referee, who took it as a provocation towards the opposing fans. It is indeed a gesture that the former prodigy of Santos performs at each meeting of Paris SG, or at least when he scores, to, according to him, make fun of the haters and the criticisms he receives very regularly. This has not yet earned him a yellow card in France, but with the dexterity of our referees to draw the crackers, we must not swear to anything.





However, there is another gesture that Neymar makes regularly when he is decisive, and that, Thierry Henry has noticed. Returning to the amazing form of number 10 of PSG, the legend of Arsenal and the France team explained that the “Ney” was necessarily animated by a spirit of revenge after his last difficult seasons and the criticisms which are fell on it. But the new Neymar is very strong and Thierry Henry wants to emphasize that it is precisely this spirit of revolt that pushes him to become even better. ” I don’t know if he was touched in his pride after what he went through last season, but he came to tell everyone, don’t forget me anyway. Besides, when he scores he shows his name on the back of the jersey, as if we had forgotten it “, underlined “Titi” at the microphone of Amazon Prime.

He makes his place in the history of PSG

In any case, once again, the Brazilian will have been decisive in the victory against Lyon with a perfect assist for Lionel Messi. In addition to that, he has worked a lot for the collective. Criticized for his performance in Israel last week with a little less enthusiasm to return to help his teammates, Neymar obviously wanted to show that he still had the trunk to play collectively. This once again makes him the best Parisian of this first part of the season, which he ends with this 100th match in Ligue 1 in the PSG jersey in the best possible way. And with, please, a record of 77 goals and 44 assists. A total which already places him 6th among the top scorers in the history of PSG in Ligue 1, just behind the historic Dominique Rocheteau and Mustapha Dahleb.