Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar, the info that can weigh down his season!

In a month, the trial of Neymar and the leaders of FC Barcelona will begin in Spain, and the first bad news has fallen for the defendants, including the Brazilian from PSG.

Neymar faces a prison sentence for willful irregularities committed during his first transfer, from Santos to FC Barcelona, ​​​​in 2013. At that time, his rights belonged in part to the company DIS, which believes that it was ripped off by Neymar, the FC Santos and Barça, who agreed for a transfer amount lower than the reality, so as not to have to pay the holding company at its real value. In summary, the transfer officially cost 57 ME, but was actually carried out for 83 ME, with therefore a big shortfall for the company DIS.

Neymar returns to court

An AN dictamen already at Bartomeu y Rosell al borde de una condena por estafa por Neymar https://t.co/oFvZQay2Nh — El Confidencial (@elconfidencial) September 2, 2022

In this file, already studied by the Spanish justice in 2018, Neymar has always made it known that he was only a simple footballer, and that he had never taken part in the negotiations or had been kept informed of this transfer. minimized. He nevertheless incurs, like the Barcelona presidents of the time Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, sentences of 4 to 6 years in prison. But for DIS, the problem was twofold, with the real amount hidden, and an exclusivity agreement signed in 2011 which prevented any overbidding from another club as well.

The trial will last two weeks

The trial will thus last 15 days during this month of October, but a new element revealed by El Confidencial does not put the PSG player in the best of situations. Indeed, even if the trial has yet to take place, a first opinion from the National Court has been issued, and the latter is in charge of gathering the evidence of the prosecution before the trial. According to the Spanish newspaper, the thesis of irregularities is largely supported by evidence and payments behind the back of the DIS company without even valid reasons on certain points, such as a promised prestigious friendly match, which never took place, but gave rise to a payment of 4 ME. The criminal judgment must be given at the end of this trial, but El Confindencial has already announced that the Barcelona leaders will have great difficulty in avoiding prison sentences which can go up to 6 years.





It now remains to be seen, for the more sporting side, how Neymar’s situation will be handled. The PSG playmaker, who has had several appearances in Spanish justice for unpaid taxes or for precedents in this file of irregularities on his first transfer, is one of the defendants. According to the first elements, the evidence of Neymar’s direct involvement is not tangible, knowing that, unlike his father, he did not participate in all the discussions at the time on the details of his contract and his transfer. Nevertheless, supporters of PSG and the Brazilian national team will obviously follow this trial with a very attentive eye during the month of October, one month before the World Cup. They will also hope that this will not affect the morale of the Parisian too much, who has regained great shape, but has never had a full season since his arrival at PSG.