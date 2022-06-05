Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar the rock-star, Newcastle makes Qatar cry

If he really wants to get rid of Neymar, Paris SG will find it difficult to count on Newcastle, who does not want his club to turn into a showbiz meeting.

The famous revolution of Paris SG is slow to see the light of day but it should materialize in the next week. The Parisian club has done things in order and is therefore attacking the sporting director first, then it will be the question of the coach. Finally, the situation of the players will be peeled. And despite his star status and his recent extension, Neymar is well pushed towards the exit. The Emir of Qatar does not believe in him and believes that the one who had, before the extension of Kylian Mbappé, the biggest salary of PSG, does not deserve that we continue to believe in him.

Newcastle have the means to sign Neymar

Can the Parisian revival lead the former Barcelona player to the exit? Neymar knows it very well, he has a 99% chance of staying at Paris SG, unless he is violently ejected, with a huge financial sacrifice at stake. The clubs that can afford the Brazilian are very few, especially since his performance in recent years makes his contract difficult to digest. However, there is the case of Newcastle, a club that is climbing with a new project and colossal financial means. The money comes from Saudi Arabia, and has already moved on an ambitious transfer window in January 2022 in order to finally quietly ensure maintenance in the Premier League.





The idea of ​​adding a world star to the Toon Army project would thus make sense with a gondola head capable of putting Newcastle on the football map. But, in addition to the fact that Neymar is not necessarily interested in the idea of ​​​​leaving PSG, and that he has not received any message to this effect from his management, Newcastle would crash by going for number 10 Parisian.

Newcastle, Neymar and David Beckham

The Brazil of Paris Saint-Germain players @marquinhos_m5 and @neymarjr, holders, won 5-1 against South Korea this Thursday, June 2 in Seoul, in a friendly match. 🔝 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) June 2, 2022

This is the verdit cash of Simon Jordan, former owner of Crystal Palace and now a consultant for Team Talk. Buying Neymar wouldn’t be a good deal for anyone except maybe Paris SG. “ I think Newcastle will build up properly. With good value players coming because their careers take them here and it will be the right time for them. But I really doubt that players like Neymar are in the project. If you want a player like Neymar, it’s going to be a horror movie at the club. The goal is to build a club, not to seek out superstars. We saw Liverpool grow by looking for players like Sadio Mané in Southampton, or Mohamed Salah who did not work at Chelsea. This is the model to follow, the goal is not to remake the Real Madrid Galacticos with Beckham arriving like a superstar at a rock concert. The goal is not to make it a showbiz rendezvous “, swung Simon Jordan, for whom Newcastle would obviously make a huge mistake by going for Neymar. Especially to sign in the Premier League, a championship which would not spare the Brazilian, even if bringing in stars also makes it possible to put forward a project in a championship which is full of stars.