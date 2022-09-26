Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar will cry, Paris is warned

Often opposed to each other in recent weeks, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé nevertheless have the same objectives this season, namely the World Cup with their country and the Champions League with PSG. But which of the two will be the big winner of the season? Vincent Duluc leans more for the French.

Last season, Kylian Mbappé carried the club in the French capital almost alone. Scorer, passer and main player in the Parisian game, the 2018 world champion was in all the right moves in the jersey of PSG. Conversely, Neymar and Lionel Messi had had a complicated season. Except that since the recovery, things have reversed. If Mbappé is less important, despite more than correct statistics with ten goals in nine games, Neymar is currently the best player in Paris at the start of the season.





Returning to his best level under the orders of Christophe Galtier, the Brazilian international has shone with a thousand lights in recent weeks. Author of eleven goals and eight assists, the 30-year-old player is on track to achieve his best exercise in Paris. At least, until the World Cup in Qatar, the big goal of the year for Neymar, who dreams of finally winning the biggest trophy with his selection. By the end of November, Neymar will therefore be under pressure at PSG, but what about after the World Cup? On this subject, Vincent Duluc already fears the worst, unlike Mbappé.

“I doubt that Neymar will last all season”

Here’s Neymar when asked about Kylian Mbappe after Brazil game tonight. 🇧🇷🇫🇷 #PSG Here @ojbsports question and Ney’s answer ⤵️🎥pic.twitter.com/Zo1s55dBWx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2022

“Neymar who refuses to discuss his relationship with Mbappé? I don’t think this will ruin PSG’s season. First because Neymar’s answer comes after a long press conference, it was not against Kylian Mbappé. And then, I don’t think Neymar is able to match Mbappé for the whole season at the moment. He never did, he never did an entire season. The World Cup is going to have a huge impact. The one who may be the strongest all season will be Mbappé. I doubt Neymar will last the whole season.”launched the journalist in L’Equipe du Soir, who thinks that Mbappé will quickly find the light at PSG after being in the shadow of Neymar at the start of the season.





A statement that answers a question that many people are asking. Neymar’s efforts to get fit this fall in a bid to give it his all at the World Cup could lead to decompression no matter Brazil’s result in Qatar. For his part, Mbappé showed that, even after the disappointment of PSG in the Champions League, he knew how to remobilize quickly and give the best of himself. Suffice to say that the Brazilian will be expected at the turn after the World Cup, he who for the first time, this summer, saw his leaders wonder about his future at Paris SG.