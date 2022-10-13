Foot PSG – PSG: OM or not, Lionel Messi will not force

Still affected in the calf, Lionel Messi did not resume collective training 48 hours before the Classic against OM. The PSG player will take absolutely no risks as the World Cup approaches.

Sunday, Ligue 1 is having a key match to end the 11th day of the championship. PSG will receive OM for a meeting that is bound to make you salivate. Rarely has the Classic of our championship pitted two teams against each other for first place, even if the season has just passed its first quarter. On the Parisian side, we already know the identity of the first absentees. While the Marseillais will inevitably be very upset, Christophe Galtier will have to do without Sergio Ramos, suspended, and without Presnel Kimpembe, injured. It will also be without Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches should not be in the game as well. Another uncertainty hovers, with the presence or not of Lionel Messi. Hit against Benfica Lisbon in the first leg, the Argentinian did not find the field. His calf pain was leading to no concern a week ago, with reassuring sensations.

Messi watches his calf ahead of the World Cup

But as often with Paris SG, this optimistic posture has faded and Messi has just missed two consecutive games. Number 30 is no longer the player most used by his coach since the start of the season. And to make matters worse, the former FC Barcelona player knows very well that it is not worth forcing to aggravate a calf injury which can always take a long time to heal if it is resumed too early. Thus, his entourage has, according to L’Equipe, let it be known that he would not take any risks, and the fact that it is OM opposite this Sunday does not change the situation in any way. The seven-time Ballon d’Or does not necessarily give the same importance as the fans to the classic, and his priority clearly goes to his health and physical form. A month away from the World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi is like many international footballers, and does not intend to compromise this meeting set up for the occasion at the heart of the season.