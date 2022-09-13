Foot PSG – PSG or Barça, Leo Messi sees no difference

A PSG player for a year, Lionel Messi seems to be getting more and more acclimatized to Parisian life. Despite requests from the Barcathe Pulga does not change position depending on one of the two clubs.

After a mixed first season at PSG, Lionel Messi has started on a new footing and intends to prove to the Parisians that he deserves his status as a world superstar. This season, he is the best passer in Ligue 1 with 7 caviars distributed. The Argentinian also found the net 3 times. If the Parisian management is satisfied with Messi’s start to the season, the seven-time Golden Ball will be out of contract with the capital club in June 2023. Barça, which has bailed out its coffers by selling most percentages of its TV rights, hopes to bring the child prodigy back home. Despite the love he has for Barcelona, ​​Messi does not intend to make a hasty decision.

Messi will make his choice after the Cup world

Leo Messi will not make any decision on his future in the next weeks or months. Focused on Paris Saint-Germain and then World Cup, nothing will be decided or planned before the World Cup. ⭐️🇦🇷 #PSG Despite PSG new deal plans and Barça interest, Leo will not proceed before 2023. pic.twitter.com/jS4OtCRWWt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2022

Indeed, the Argentinian is focused on his goals with PSG, but also on the World Cup with Argentina which will take place in November. The 35-year-old has won everything in his career and dreams of lifting the only missing trophy and ending the debate for the best player in football history for good. According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Messi, who will have the choice between extending to PSG or returning to FC Barcelona, ​​will not make a decision until after this World Cup. ” Leo Messi won’t make any decision on his future in the coming weeks or months. Focused on Paris Saint-Germain and then the World Cup, nothing will be decided or planned before the World Cup. Despite PSG’s new plans and interest from Barca, Leo will not proceed until 2023” explained the sports journalist. A third alternative could be offered to Messi with the possibility of playing in the Argentine championship, where he has always dreamed of evolving before the end of his career.