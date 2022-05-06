Foot PSG – PSG pushes Messi to a dangerous negotiation

Despite a disappointing season on a personal and collective level, Lionel Messi is starting to get used to life in Paris. His departure from PSG is not considered, even if …

Despite the premature elimination in the Champions League, and his very disappointing performance in Ligue 1 where he goes through some matches like a ghost, the Argentinian is on track to continue a new season at PSG. He has a two-year contract and is halfway through. Its importance on marketing and sponsors is enormous, despite its disappointing level. In addition, he promised that after a period of adoption, he would do everything to give the full measure of his talent with Paris SG in 2022-2023. PSG relies heavily on him, especially since the fear of seeing Kylian Mbappé leave and join Real Madrid is real.

The PSG payroll, a problem?

PSG have gained more than 20 million Instagram followers since Messi’s arrival

Therefore, with Neymar, Lionel Messi would be the headliner of the Parisian project, even if Nasser Al-Khelaïfi will obviously try everything to sign a first-choice striker. Nevertheless, the Spanish press, which was discreet on the subject, revived rumors on Friday about a possible departure of Lionel Messi this summer. The idea of ​​seeing Kylian Mbappé extend his contract with a salary largely revised upwards to reach 50 million euros per year gave ideas to Diario Gol. The Spanish media claim that the situation in terms of the wage bill could be seriously problematic with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. The wage bill is reportedly approaching 95% of club revenue, as the DNCG has told clubs it will now limit spending on player salaries to 70% of revenue.





Salary to be renegotiated for Messi

Diario Gol assures that PSG will seriously consider saving on the biggest salaries, which have risen far too high, like Sergio Ramos, whose salary in relation to the number of games played is dizzying. But concerning Lionel Messi, his desire to join the American championship soon would make his departure possible, especially since Neymar has a concrete contract, and Mbappé could be extended and totally untouchable. Paris SG are unlikely to push Messi out, but Diario Gol say talks could be held to find an agreement for a seven-time Ballon d’Or pay cut. Not necessarily to the taste of the Argentinian, who had left Barça due to the Catalan club’s financial difficulties, and had notably signed in Paris because the Ile-de-France club was the only one able to line up without complaining about his huge salary. A return to Barça not being on the agenda despite Xavi’s fine words towards him, the American championship, and in particular the Miami franchise of his friend Carlos Tevez, could well be offered a small window to achieve a big hit this summer.