Foot PSG – PSG refuses Cristiano Ronaldo, the reason is delusional

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a club, and his agent has just called PSG. Paris has refused this player he has long desired.

Still not back to training with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the English club. At 37, he is looking for a base and does not hide it, since he has not flown with his teammates either for the current MU tour in Thailand. He mentioned “family problems” without anyone knowing more. But what is certain is that his agent has been particularly active in recent days. The famous Jorge Mendes, who is in several big shots this summer, is of course still CR7’s trusted man. He was instructed by the latter to find him a base worthy of his standing, and his desire to continue to shine in the Champions League.

The PSG version QSI has dreamed so much of CR7

🔵 INFO THE PARISIAN | Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to PSG but Paris has no place for the Portuguese, for now ➡️ https://t.co/R9C03pwWqG pic.twitter.com/CSF8HiYtwY — The Parisian | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) July 12, 2022

And Le Parisien affirms it, in his studies to find a new club for his foal, Jorge Mendes had Nasser Al-Khelaïfi on the phone. A call that took place after Bayern Munich refused to recover Cristiano Ronaldo, proof that the Portuguese clan is studying all possibilities to decamp from Manchester United. The call made to PSG, however, did not have the desired effect for the five-time Ballon d’Or, which is obviously no longer dreaming as much. A few years ago, the Qatari leaders would have jumped on this track of a player capable of being decisive in the capital matches of the Champions League. But Parisian sports policy has changed and now Cristiano Ronaldo no longer makes you salivate.

Cristiano Ronado is too bling-bling

First of all there is a sporting problem, with an incredible traffic jam that would take place with Mbappé, Messi and Neymar, and the Portuguese is not a fan of defensive withdrawal either, which could result in a team that is too unbalanced in the eyes by Christopher Galtier and Luis Campos. There is also the financial side, since CR7 asks for 30 ME to sign, in Paris or elsewhere, and that would increase an already copious payroll with Kylian Mbappé’s new contract. Last argument revealed by Le Parisien, and this one may make you cough, Cristiano Ronaldo has ” a rather bling-bling profile which does not please Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. The president of PSG thinks that it will be difficult to recruit the Portuguese superstar a few weeks after announcing that it was the end of the tinsel in Paris to make room for players turned towards the collective.





The negative response from PSG was however accompanied by a downside, if ever a major departure took place in attack. A booster shot in the direction of Neymar, if ever the Brazilian had to change air in the coming weeks, he who sometimes felt pushed out. In any case, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to join Paris, and it is not a default choice. The Portuguese dreams of ending his career in the same jersey as his eternal rival Lionel Messi, which only PSG can do at present. For the moment, CR7 will therefore continue to prospect, and the craziest names are sometimes cited, such as Manchester City or Naples. Proof that the former Real Madrid player more than ever wants to leave an MU team that he does not consider strong enough to play major titles this season.