Foot PSG – PSG tactics to fire Neymar

PSG no longer makes Neymar an essential player in its workforce. Bringing in another star in attack would push the Brazilian towards the exit.

“ For my part, I want to stay at PSG. Nobody told me anything, but on my side, I want to stay “. This is how Neymar responded for the last time to rumors that the Emir of Qatar had lost confidence in him, and was trying to push him out at PSG. Aware of having a long-term contract in the French capital, the Brazilian feels good in Paris, and does not plan to go elsewhere. He would have to make huge concessions for that, because his current contract completely prevents him from being available for another club. Indeed, the “Ney” is no longer worth 200 million euros or a salary beyond the 4 million euros per month that he receives at Paris SG. Enough to rule out even Newcastle or Chelsea, who dream of a headliner at a reduced price.





But Neymar does not intend to leave, and while he dreamed of leaving in 2019, he now intends to continue to wear the PSG jersey. To make him leave, the solutions are not very numerous, but Nasser Al-Khelaïfi still has a possibility to make him understand the message. Indeed, if the French champion pays for a star in attack that is impossible to put on the bench, then someone will certainly have to jump between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. And the Brazilian would be the one who could pay the price.

Lewandowski to settle the Neymar problem

According to The Sun, this is why PSG entered the Robert Lewandowski file, a little late. The idea is to make Neymar understand that his playing time will be greatly reduced if Paris manages to bring in an international-level striker. And the former Santos prodigy is not one to accept sitting on the bench, especially in big games. The English newspaper affirms in any case that the future of Neymar in Paris could be called into question with such an arrival. And if at the same time, Paris SG makes concessions to sell its number 10 at a reduced price, then the different pieces of the puzzle would fall into place for a transfer of Neymar.

An operation far from being won, but which demonstrates that PSG does not necessarily look to the future with Neymar as playmaker. The proof, if Zinedine Zidane were to sign in Paris, then Ludovic Giuly believes that the Brazilian would take a nice slap. “ Neymar ok he is overweight. He will arrive with a new coach like Zidane, I tell you he will get up to speed right away. And there are going to be rules. If he doesn’t want to run, he (Zidane) will put him on the bench. You don’t want to play, you go on the bench and that’s how it is “Explained on RMC the former Barcelona, ​​​​for whom Neymar will have to roll up his sleeves in Paris.