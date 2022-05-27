Foot PSG – PSG: The Messi clan contacts Laporta, it can’t last

A year after his departure from FC Barcelona for PSG to everyone’s surprise, Lionel Messi is still being talked about a lot in Spain.

And for good reason, the name of Lionel Messi continues to circulate insistently in Barcelona. And it is not the media that are fueling the rumors of a possible return of Lionel Messi to Catalonia, but the leaders of Barça themselves. Indeed, Joan Laporta maintains the fantasy of possible returns of Neymar and Lionel Messi since his election as president of the club. This week, during an interview with L’Esportiu, the strong man of FC Barcelona put a coin in the machine by revealing that he did not close the door to the returns of Neymar and Lionel Messi, just in case. they would like to leave Paris Saint-Germain. However, under certain conditions…

Barcelona open the door to Messi





“If Messi and Neymar want to come back, it will be for free. We are unable to reach an agreement to transfer these players. But even if we had the ability, we wouldn’t do that. It would be illogical. Either way, the coach decides. revealed Joan Laporta, who categorically refuses to close the door to Neymar and Lionel Messi, in case a great opportunity arises in the coming months with one of the two PSG players. On the side of Lionel Messi, on the other hand, this ambiguous communication from FC Barcelona is very tiring. And for good reason, according to Cadena SER, the clan of La Pulga is fed up with the communication of Joan Laporta. FC Barcelona’s communication annoys the Messi clan to such an extent that the father of PSG No. 30 directly took his phone to ask Joan Laporta to stop his insinuations about a potential return of the Argentinian in Catalonia.

Messi clan annoyed by rumors





The discussion would have been cordial but full of frankness and firmness between the two men. In the eyes of Lionel Messi and his entourage, it is intolerable that Joan Laporta maintains the fantasy of a potential return to FC Barcelona, ​​even though La Pulga has no intention of returning to his training club. And especially since everything was done to make him leave a year ago. Messi still has a year of contract at PSG and he intends to complete his lease in the French capital. Then, there is more chance of seeing the 34-year-old left-hander head to the United States to end his career there, rather than seeing him return to FC Barcelona. Even if in football everything is possible, and many soap operas have proven it, Joan Laporta’s little electoral phrases do not deceive anyone. Hence the annoyance of the Argentinian clan at the repeated statements of Joan Laporta in recent weeks.