Foot PSG – PSG: The transfer that makes Lionel Messi scream

As crazy as it may seem with a squad including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Kyllian Mbappé and Hugo Ekitike, PSG is looking for a striker in the last fortnight of the transfer window.

Christophe Galtier told him last week, the goal is to find a new attacking player, and several leads are being studied. What place will be reserved for the future PSG striker in an already well-stocked workforce, even if Mauro Icardi is pushed out? And above all, what type of attacker will be targeted. An impact player, a confirmed element bringing his experience, or a new promising youngster like Ekitike?

🇦🇷 Meanwhile there is Lionel Messi humble as not possible, who does not seek to have any penalty. The guy has just won 7 golden balls, he could claim all he wants but he remains discreet. I wanted to salute his exemplary behavior, great class Leo. — The Parisian Source (@lasource75006) August 15, 2022

In his search to find the man capable of further strengthening PSG, Luis Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi have been offered a player who meets a lot of criteria. He is a French international, world champion, attacking member of the France team, and who is experienced in major events. The name of Antoine Griezmann thus came out of the hat, due to his difficulties with Atlético de Madrid, even if he finally managed to score a goal on Monday evening with the Matelassiers. However, his extraordinary salary is not in line with his performance, and Atlético tried in vain to break his second mandatory loan from FC Barcelona, ​​​​before his final purchase at the end of next season.

Griezmann at PSG for 35 ME

The idea of ​​making a good deal by recruiting Antoine Griezmann has thus made its way into the minds of Parisian leaders. It’s a three-band blow that would have to be negotiated, but progress had been made, in particular by contacting both Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​​​with a transfer which was being negotiated around 35 million euros. It also allowed PSG to continue to “Frenchify” its workforce, a desire displayed by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in recent weeks.





A transfer under study therefore for Paris, even if the question of its adaptation quickly came to the fore. His time at FC Barcelona had gone very badly, in a team that was stepping on each other’s feet, with in particular an obvious problem of positioning with Lionel Messi. The Argentinian has neither digested nor forgotten, and according to El Nacional, he quickly let Paris SG know that it was out of the question to see “Grizi” sign in Paris. La Pulga has a memory, and he hasn’t forgotten either that the Frenchman had sent a few messages to the media via his entourage. Griezmann was in less good physical shape and had hinted that the Barcelona coach, much less demanding not to tire Lionel Messi, was the reason for his poor form. The Argentinian’s firm opposition was however well heard by PSG, who knew that this file was very complicated, but was confirmed that Griezman would not necessarily be welcome in Paris in the event of signing.