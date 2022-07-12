Foot PSG – PSG: Verratti’s booty recovered, Messi was next!

Stripped of more than 2 million euros in property during his vacation in Ibiza, Marco Verratti saw the police solve the case.

PSG players have returned from vacation to resume the course of the season. No World Cup or Euro, the players were able to breathe before starting a 2022-2023 season which will necessarily be unprecedented with the meeting in Qatar in the middle of autumn. All the more reason to enjoy and internationals have often found themselves on the same beaches, from Ibiza to Los Angeles or Miami. On the Spanish island, however, there was a serious setback for Marco Verratti, who saw his home robbed in the early morning for a huge loot. Thieves have indeed entered the villa belonging to Ronaldo, but rented by the PSG player for the occasion. They left without being caught with a loot of 2.5 million euros, including jewelry and luxury items. The police have of course carried out their investigation, and have arrested seven suspects recently.

A gang dismantled by the police

The good news for the Italian is that almost all of the loot was found in the car of two of the men, who had left Ibiza by ferry to reach Dénia, and were therefore intercepted on their return to land closed. The entire gang was thus stopped, and the police were quickly able to link the criminals of Albanian nationality to about fifteen burglaries, in Ibiza or in Alicante, Murcia and Malaga. This Tuesday, the local press even reveals that the investigators learned that, among the villas targeted during the rest of the holidays, were the homes of Rafael Nadal and Lionel Messi. A study of the villas and their owners had therefore been carried out, to find out what would be the most profitable “shots”.





But the investigation finally paid off, allowing Marco Verratti to recover a good part of his stolen objects, and thus avoiding future targets from being worried. The Spanish police confirmed that the gang had been dismantled, and that the clues left in the house of Marco Verratti could have made it possible to move forward in this investigation which will finally have succeeded fairly quickly. The Ibiza press points out that the security of stars who rent villas that can cost 250,000 euros per week, in the heart of small private islands, will probably be increased during future visits.