Foot PSG – PSG: Whistled and criticized, Messi did not deserve that

Far from his best level, Lionel Messi disappointed the observers and supporters of Paris Saint-Germain who did not spare him. But given his performance, the Argentine striker did not deserve such treatment for his first season in the French capital.

A few months ago, Lionel Messi was far from imagining the season he was about to live. The striker was thinking of extending his contract at FC Barcelona, ​​​​before the bad news announced by President Joan Laporta during a meeting. As a result, the Argentinian had to leave Barça hastily to join Paris Saint-Germain where many were waiting for him at the turn. Hence the treatment inflicted in recent months.

The stat that embarrasses its detractors

We can say that Lionel Messi was not spared by the critics, nor by the whistles of the Parc des Princes after the elimination against Real Madrid in the Champions League. It is true that the six-time Ballon d’Or did not meet the expectations of those who hoped to see the player who was still decisive at Barça last season. In physical difficulty, the Argentinian international, winner of the Copa America last summer, struggled enormously in Ligue 1. This partly explains his four small goals scored in the league. But did Lionel Messi really deserve all this criticism? Is his season so bad? It is possible to qualify the comments about it.

📈 The Top 5 smugglers of @Ligue1UberEats. @hamari27 invites himself into the standings by registering his 9th assist. 👀#Ligue1UberEats #PrimeVideoLigue1 pic.twitter.com/VafhkGiwCo — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) April 22, 2022

Not to mention extenuating circumstances such as adaptation after a first transfer, or to a new city with his family, the Pulga have not been lucky with the eight amounts affected this season. With a little more success, his goal stat, the one that haunts his detractors, would not have been the same. It should also be noted that Lionel Messi has 13 assists in Ligue 1, which makes him the current second best passer in the championship behind Kylian Mbappé (14), with whom he has become more complicit in recent weeks. Finally, the author of the (superb) goal of the title against Lens (1-1) will have started his season too late.