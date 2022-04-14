Foot PSG – PSG world number 1 in jersey sales, thank you Messi!

If the level of play displayed this season by PSG leaves something to be desired, its commercial and marketing results are more than excellent. The Parisian club has become the biggest club selling jerseys in the world and Lionel Messi is no stranger to it.

Paris Saint-Germain does not dominate Europe but rather the whole world! Indeed, the Qatar Sports Investments club, bought in 2011, has become the team that sells the most jerseys not only in France, nor in Europe but on the whole planet. A reality not caused by the club’s sporting results, since Paris disappointed again this season by losing in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the fourth time in six years, but by the main headliners of the club. Marc Armstrong, the marketing director of PSG, is delighted with this new status. ” We sell more shirts than any club in the world.” declared the interested party to Figaro. When the club was taken over by QSI, PSG sold 80,000 shirts per season. A figure multiplied by 10 from the 2018/2019 season and which has increased even more this season with one million sales made. Yes, PSG can congratulate themselves on selling better than the biggest clubs on the planet like Manchester United, Real Madrid or FC Barcelona, ​​all of whom have already won the Champions League on several occasions. Something that PSG has not yet succeeded in doing.

Lionel Messi, 60% of jersey sales in stores

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with PSG. A picture no one ever thought would exist. pic.twitter.com/AhfhmCbflf —Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 10, 2022

If Kylian Mbappé and Neymar were already pushing the Parisian jersey sales slider well, the arrival of Leo Messi in the summer of 2021 at PSG blew up the numbers. A true brand in itself, like Cristiano Ronaldo, the 34-year-old Argentinian has, for example, 318 million followers on Instagram. A global icon arrived at the Parc des Princes and caused a 30% to 40% increase in demand. Currently, the Pulga and its seven Ballon d’Ors are responsible for 60% of jersey sales in stores. No, Leo Messi is not the top scorer this season in Paris with 8 goals in 28 games in all competitions, but he is the player selling the most jerseys in the world with 1.2 million shirts sold across the whole of the season. year 2021. Or more than CR7 (1M) or his teammates at PSG, Kylian Mbappé (800,000) and Neymar (547,000). Another great assist from the Pulga for PSG when they already have 13 this season in Ligue 1.