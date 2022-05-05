Foot PSG – Real in the final, Lionel Messi and PSG in shock

Victim of Real Madrid and Karim Benzema in the round of 16 after having dominated almost all of the two meetings, PSG was perhaps not betting on a place in the final for his executioner.

And yet, against Chelsea as against City, the people of Madrid managed to reverse almost desperate situations to each time seek qualification in extra time. Luck for some, total abnegation for others, when it happens three times in a row, chance has almost no place. But these repeated in extremis rescues are still hallucinating as it is rare to see a team on the wire in each match going to the end. Even great players are shocked, and it’s Lionel Messi’s surprising and amusing revelation that says it all.

“It’s not possible”, Messi does not believe it

The number 30 of PSG, therefore a victim of Real Madrid and the cold realism of Karim Benzema, reacted live or almost to the Madrid victory. Especially after the third goal of the match for the Merengue, signed Karim Benzema. From then on, in the lead, Real finished the match with their defensive skills, and Lionel Messi sent a little message to Sergio Agüero, his great childhood friend and Argentinian international just like him. Luckily or not, the “Kun” was live on the networks at the time, as he likes to share his life scenes with his followers. And he was thus able to say aloud the message received by the PSG player, who still could not believe to see Real Madrid, his great enemy in 20 years at Barça, continue his adventure. “ Leo Messi texted me after Real Madrid’s third goal: ‘It’s a joke, it’s not possible‘”, said the former Manchester City striker, also passed by Atlético de Madrid, and who had therefore weakly chosen his camp in this confrontation.

AGUERO’S REACTION ON REAL’S PENALTY 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DLBk3Wuxi6 — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) May 4, 2022

In any case, Real Madrid members will drink this astonishment like whey, especially since Sergio Agüero experienced this crazy match live, and his desire to tackle everything when Karim Benzema caused the qualifying penalty says a lot about his “ seum” at this time. In any case, there will be no suspense for the final at the Stade de France, Agüero and Messi will be occasional supporters of Liverpool, especially since the Argentinian from PSG would have liked his friend Pep Guardiola to finally lift the Champions League with another club than Barca. What he has never done despite incredible opportunities in recent years.