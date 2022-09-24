Foot PSG – Shock at PSG, Lionel Messi opens the door to Barça

Lionel Messi focused on the World Cup and his season with PSG? Yes, but FC Barcelona don’t care and have successfully contacted the Argentinian clan.

This week, secret documents leaked on the negotiations between FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi, which had failed during the summer of 2021. The Argentinian’s demands were exposed, which had the gift of putting in furious the Catalan club, which decided to file a complaint for the disclosure of confidential documents suspected of having been obtained illegally. The Spanish giant is keen to keep his image intact in this departure which has never really been digested at the Blaugrana, where it is estimated that the waste of having let La Pulga go is immense.

After a difficult first year at PSG, Lionel Messi finds the right rhythm and once again lets his talent explode. Add to that a FC Barcelona which has regained financial capacity in a very short time, and Joan Laporta does not hesitate to send a few well-targeted short sentences to explain that Lionel Messi was to end his career in Catalonia. For the moment, the Argentinian is focused on his season with Paris SG and on the World Cup which comes with his selection. But even recently, Fabrizio Romano assured that Messi would never talk about his future when the season has just started, and that he will be out of contract in June.

Laporta called Messi

However, a much different version came out from Sergio Gonzalez, an Argentinian journalist who closely follows Messi news. The journalist claims that Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi spoke on the phone this week. The president of FC Barcelona wanted to re-establish contact and apologize for the way things went when he left. The Argentinian had indeed heard that a manager player like Gérard Piqué, had encouraged Barça not to keep him, assuring that the locker room would live better without him. Stabbings in the back that the number 30 of PSG did not digest.

Nevertheless, more than a year later, Lionel Messi has made it clear that he would not be against a return to FC Barcelona, ​​​​the club that put him at the top of world football. While he explained to Joan Laporta that he was focused on the World Cup, he said he would study his future at the end of the season, and that if Barça were serious, the door was open to a new destination which could be a return to the blaugranas.





Despite himself therefore, Lionel Messi causes a huge stir, since the PSG has also decided to move up a gear by approaching the Argentinian clan, in particular to discuss a possible extension. Luis Campos is convinced that the brilliant left-hander can stay several more seasons in Paris, and that’s all Nasser Al-Khelaïfi dreams of seeing. But Barça retains a special place in the heart of the seven-time Ballon d’Or, and a return will be at least under consideration next summer.